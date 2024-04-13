Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Powstaje nowy apartamentowiec na Czechowie z pięknym widokiem na Lublin

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Rozpoczęła się budowa nowego apartamentowca na Czechowie w Lublinie. Budynek, który ma być gotowy w 2026 roku, będzie składał się z 246 mieszkań o różnych powierzchniach, od 32 do 122 metrów kwadratowych. W ramach inwestycji zostanie również wybudowany dwupiętrowy parking podziemny z miejscami parkingowymi dla 298 samochodów oraz stacjami ładowania dla pojazdów elektrycznych.

Jednak to nie wszystko, co oferuje Nowy Czechów – taką nazwę nosi ta inwestycja mieszkaniowa. Na parterze budynku będą znajdować się lokale usługowe, a mieszkańcy na parterze będą mieć dostęp do ogródków, natomiast mieszkania na wyższych piętrach będą posiadały balkony lub loggie. Na dachu budynków powstaną luksusowe tarasy z miejscem na tarasole i jacuzzi, z których będzie można podziwiać panoramę miasta.

Immobilie Polska Group, inwestor projektu, zapowiada również rewitalizację miejskiego terenu zielonego o powierzchni ponad 1 hektara. W bezpośrednim sąsiedztwie apartamentowca powstanie park ze starodrzewiem, nowymi nasadzeniami i ścieżkami. Będzie to wyjątkowa strefa, zachęcająca zarówno do aktywnego wypoczynku, jak i relaksu.

Inwestycja wpisuje się w nurt tzw. osiedla „15 minutowego”, gdzie mieszkańcy mają łatwy dostęp do uczelni, szkół, sklepów spożywczych, galerii handlowych, przystanków autobusowych i terenów zielonych. Biorąc pod uwagę dogodną lokalizację i atrakcyjne plany dotyczące rewitalizacji terenów zielonych, Nowy Czechów jest interesującą propozycją dla osób poszukujących nowoczesnego i komfortowego miejsca do zamieszkania.

Zgodnie z porozumieniem między Inwestorem a miastem Lublin, inwestor przebuduje również drogę dojazdową – ul. Kameralną, wraz z oświetleniem, chodnikiem i nowymi miejscami parkingowymi. Ponadto, w ramach przedsięwzięcia, spółka Immobilia zapewnia ogólnodostępny skwer, który będzie przekazany miastu po zakończeniu inwestycji.

Nowy apartamentowiec na Czechowie to nie tylko nowe mieszkania, ale także inwestycja w przyszłość, która przyczyni się do rozwoju tej części miasta. Z pewnością ta nowa przestrzeń będzie cieszyć się dużym zainteresowaniem wśród mieszkańców Lublina.

The construction of a new apartment building in the Czechów neighborhood in Lublin has begun. The building, scheduled to be completed in 2026, will consist of 246 apartments ranging in size from 32 to 122 square meters. As part of the investment, a two-story underground parking facility with parking spaces for 298 cars and charging stations for electric vehicles will also be constructed.

However, that’s not all that Nowy Czechów, as the housing development is called, has to offer. The ground floor of the building will feature commercial spaces, and residents on the ground floor will have access to gardens, while apartments on higher floors will have balconies or loggias. Luxurious terraces with space for sunbeds and jacuzzis will be built on the rooftops of the buildings, offering panoramic views of the city.

Immobilie Polska Group, the project’s investor, also promises the revitalization of over 1 hectare of urban green space. A park with mature trees, new plantings, and pathways will be created in the immediate vicinity of the apartment building. This will be a unique area that will encourage both active recreation and relaxation.

The investment aligns with the concept of the „15-minute neighborhood,” where residents have easy access to universities, schools, grocery stores, shopping malls, bus stops, and green areas. Given its convenient location and attractive plans for the revitalization of green spaces, Nowy Czechów is an interesting proposition for those seeking a modern and comfortable place to live.

According to an agreement between the investor and the city of Lublin, the developer will also renovate the access road – Kameralna Street – along with lighting, sidewalks, and new parking spaces. Furthermore, as part of the project, Immobilia will provide a public square, which will be handed over to the city upon completion of the investment.

The new apartment building in Czechów represents not only new homes but also an investment in the future that will contribute to the development of this part of the city. Undoubtedly, this new space will generate significant interest among the residents of Lublin.

