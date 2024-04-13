Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rok 2022: Nadzieja dla najemców w Polskim rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Sytuacja na polskim rynku najmu nieruchomości w 2022 roku przynosi nową nadzieję dla wszystkich potencjalnych najemców. Po latach stale rosnących stawek czynszu i ograniczonej dostępności ofert, wreszcie nadszedł czas na zmiany.

W ostatnim roku rynek najmu był niezwykle trudny dla najemców. Wojna na Ukrainie wpływała na sytuację gospodarczą i polityczną, co z kolei wpłynęło na wysokość czynszów oraz liczbę dostępnych ofert. Lokatorzy mieli niewielki wybór i musieli radzić sobie z coraz wyższymi kosztami.

Jednak wraz z nadejściem roku 2022 sytuacja zaczęła się poprawiać. Tempo wzrostu stawek czynszu wyhamowało, a liczba dostępnych ofert zaczęła rosnąć. Według danych ze stycznia, do dyspozycji najemców było około 49 tysięcy ogłoszeń, co oznacza wzrost o 5 procent w porównaniu do poprzedniego miesiąca. Rok do roku liczba ogłoszeń wzrosła aż o 34 procent.

To dobra wiadomość dla wszystkich poszukujących mieszkania na wynajem. Wzrost dostępnych ofert sprawia, że mają oni większy wybór i większe szanse na znalezienie idealnego lokum. Ponadto, stabilizacja stawek czynszu oznacza niższe koszty dla lokatorów i możliwość negocjowania korzystniejszych warunków wynajmu.

Nie można jednak zapominać o roli właścicieli nieruchomości. Wraz z większą konkurencją na rynku, właściciele muszą odczuwać presję, aby dostosować swoje czynsze do aktualnych warunków. Ta zmiana jest korzystna zarówno dla najemców, jak i dla właścicieli, ponieważ w rezultacie stabilizuje rynek i tworzy równowagę między obiema stronami.

Rok 2022 ma potencjał, aby być przełomowym rokiem na polskim rynku najmu nieruchomości. Zwiększona dostępność ofert i stabilizacja stawek czynszu dają nadzieję dla wszystkich poszukujących mieszkania. Czas na podjęcie działań i wykorzystanie tej pozytywnej sytuacji do znalezienia wymarzonego lokum.

The rental property market in Poland in 2022 is bringing new hope for all potential tenants. After years of continuously rising rental rates and limited availability of options, the time for change has finally come.

In the past year, the rental market has been extremely challenging for tenants. The war in Ukraine has had an impact on the economic and political situation, which in turn has influenced the rental rates and the number of available offers. Tenants had limited choices and had to cope with increasing costs.

However, with the arrival of 2022, the situation started to improve. The rate of rental rate growth has slowed down, and the number of available offers has begun to increase. According to data from January, there were around 49 thousand advertisements available for tenants, indicating a 5 percent increase compared to the previous month. Year over year, the number of advertisements has increased by a staggering 34 percent.

This is good news for everyone looking for a rental property. The increase in available offers means that they have a greater choice and a better chance of finding their ideal accommodation. Furthermore, the stabilization of rental rates means lower costs for tenants and the opportunity to negotiate more favorable rental conditions.

However, we cannot forget about the role of property owners. With increased competition in the market, owners may feel pressure to adjust their rental rates to the current conditions. This change is beneficial for both tenants and owners, as it ultimately stabilizes the market and creates a balance between both sides.

The year 2022 has the potential to be a breakthrough year in the Polish rental property market. Increased availability of offers and stabilization of rental rates provide hope for all those looking for a place to rent. It’s time to take action and make use of this positive situation to find the dream accommodation.

For further information and insights on the rental property market in Poland, you can visit the website of the Ministry of Development, Labour, and Technology at gov.pl or the Polish Real Estate Federation at pfn.org.pl.