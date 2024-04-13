Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wakacje kredytowe: Nowe warunki i korzyści dla większych rodzin

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Ustawa wprowadzająca wakacje kredytowe także w tym roku została uchwalona. Jednak, w porównaniu do lat poprzednich, pojawiły się istotne zmiany, które przyniosą większe korzyści dla większych rodzin.

Od czerwca do grudnia będzie można odroczyć spłatę czterech rat: dwie płatności między czerwcem i sierpniem, oraz dwie między wrześniem a grudniem. To dobre wieści dla osób, które mają problemy ze spłatą zobowiązań, ale jeszcze bardziej korzystną zmianą jest nowy warunek.

Rata do dochodu ma wynosić 30 proc. To oznacza, że jeśli rata przekroczy 30 proc. dochodu, to wtedy te wakacje kredytowe będą się należeć. Jest to istotna zmiana, która wprowadza większą sprawiedliwość i uwzględnia indywidualną sytuację finansową każdej rodziny.

Rafał Mundry, ekonomista, podkreśla tę zmianę i jej znaczenie. Dotąd wakacje kredytowe przysługiwały każdemu posiadaczowi kredytu hipotecznego na własne mieszkanie w złotych. Teraz natomiast, dzięki nowemu warunkowi 30 proc. dochodu, większe rodziny otrzymają dodatkowe ulgi.

Decyzja Sejmu w sprawie wakacji kredytowych to dobra wiadomość dla wielu osób, ale zmiany w warunkach przynoszą większe korzyści dla rodzin z większą liczbą członków. To krok w dobrą stronę, który pozwoli na odciążenie finansowe w trudnych czasach. Jest to kolejny dowód na to, że państwo stara się zminimalizować skutki ekonomiczne pandemii i wspierać swoich obywateli.

The introduction of credit holidays in Poland has been approved for this year, bringing several significant changes that will benefit larger families. From June to December, borrowers will be able to defer the repayment of four installments, with two payments between June and August, and another two between September and December. This is good news for individuals who are experiencing financial difficulties and will provide them with some relief.

One of the most notable changes is the new condition that the installment must not exceed 30% of the borrower’s income. This means that if the installment surpasses 30% of their income, they will be eligible for a credit holiday. This is an important change that introduces greater fairness and takes into account the individual financial situation of each family.

Rafał Mundry, an economist, emphasizes the significance of this change. Previously, credit holidays were available to every holder of a mortgage loan for their own property in Polish złoty. However, with the new condition of 30% of income, larger families will receive additional benefits.

The decision of the Sejm (the lower house of the Polish parliament) regarding credit holidays is good news for many people, but the changes in the conditions bring greater advantages for families with more members. This is a step in the right direction and will provide financial relief during these difficult times. It is yet another example of the government’s efforts to minimize the economic consequences of the pandemic and support its citizens.

