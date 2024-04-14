Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wojna cenowa na rynku nieruchomości w Warszawie – mieszkania coraz droższe

Mieszkania w Warszawie stają się coraz droższe, co utrudnia dostęp do nieruchomości zwłaszcza dla młodych i osób z klasy średniej. Według ekspertów rynku nieruchomości, ceny za metr kwadratowy przekraczają już 18 tysięcy złotych na rynku wtórnym, a na rynku pierwotnym nawet dobijają do tej kwoty.

Dawniej istniała nadzieja na zakup tańszych mieszkań na obrzeżach miasta, ale nawet tam trudno teraz znaleźć lokale poniżej 20 tysięcy złotych za metr. Marek Wielgo, ekspert rynku nieruchomości, zauważa, że tanie mieszkania za 10 tysięcy złotych za metr już niemal całkowicie zniknęły z rynku warszawskiego.

Oznacza to, że coraz więcej osób musi zmierzyć się z naprawdę wysokimi cenami mieszkań. Przykładowo, za 50 metrów kwadratowych w sensownej lokalizacji trzeba zapłacić nawet milion złotych. Takie kwoty są trudne do osiągnięcia zarówno dla młodych osób, jak i tych z klasy średniej.

Rynek nieruchomości w Warszawie jest obecnie miejscem intensywnej rywalizacji i wojny cenowej. Mieszkania drożeją z miesiąca na miesiąc, co utrudnia perspektywę znalezienia przystępnej ceny w centralnych dzielnicach miasta.

Dla przyszłych nabywców nieruchomości, niższe ceny na obrzeżach stają się alternatywą, jednakże również tam ceny są coraz bardziej wygórowane. W obliczu rosnących cen, konieczne staje się rozważenie alternatywnych form zakupu mieszkania, takich jak inwestowanie w mieszkania na wynajem lub poszukiwanie dostępnych dotacji i programów mieszkaniowych.

Jak będzie wyglądać przyszłość rynku nieruchomości w Warszawie? Czy ceny dalej będą rosły, czy może pojawią się rozwiązania, które umożliwią dostęp do przystępniejszych cen mieszkań? Tego na razie nie wiadomo, ale jedno jest pewne – aktualna sytuacja utrudnia znalezienie przystępnych cen w stolicy Polski.

