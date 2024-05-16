Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny mieszkań: Czy warto inwestować w kawalerki?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Mogłoby się wydawać, że kupno kawalerki jest najtańszym rozwiązaniem dla osób z ograniczonym budżetem, które chcą nabyć własne mieszkanie. Jednak ostatnie dane pokazują, że metr kwadratowy najmniejszych lokali jest znacznie droższy niż większych mieszkań.

W Warszawie, Trójmieście i Krakowie ceny kawalerek rosną, co utrudnia zakup takiego nieruchomości. Według serwisu RynekPierwotny.pl, stołeczne jednopokojowe mieszkania są zdecydowanie droższe w porównaniu z większymi lokalami. Jeśli więc znajdziemy kawalerkę w doskonałej lokalizacji, np. blisko stacji metra, możemy spodziewać się jeszcze wyższej ceny.

W Trójmieście ceny mieszkań rosną rok do roku. W kwietniu 2024 roku średnia cena metra kwadratowego nowego M wyniosła 15 003 zł, ale metr kwadratowy kawalerki kosztował już 19 289 zł, co było znacznie powyżej średniej. W Gdańsku cena metra kwadratowego jednopokojowego lokum wynosiła około 19 443 zł.

W Krakowie ceny kawalerek również idą w górę. W kwietniu 2024 roku średnia cena metra kwadratowego kawalerki wyniosła 18 279 zł, co oznacza wzrost o 21% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego.

Podobna sytuacja ma miejsce w Poznaniu. W ciągu roku ceny kawalerek wzrosły o 23%. W kwietniu 2024 roku za metr kwadratowy najmniejszych mieszkań należało zapłacić średnio 16 932 zł. Im większe mieszkanie, tym cena jest nieco niższa. Dwupokojowe lokum kosztowało około 12 986 zł za metr kwadratowy, a trzypokojowe przeciętnie 12 048 zł.

We wszystkich tych miastach inwestowanie w większe mieszkania może być bardziej opłacalne, ponieważ cena metra kwadratowego jest niższa niż w przypadku kawalerek. Warto zatem dokładnie rozważyć zakup nieruchomości, uwzględniając zarówno potrzeby mieszkaniowe, jak i swoje finansowe możliwości.

The real estate industry in Poland has seen a significant increase in the prices of studio apartments, making it more challenging for individuals with a limited budget to purchase their own property. Recent data shows that the price per square meter of the smallest apartments is considerably higher compared to larger flats.

In cities like Warsaw, Gdansk, and Krakow, the prices of studio apartments continue to rise, further hindering the affordability of these properties. According to RynekPierwotny.pl, a real estate market website, one-bedroom apartments in the capital city are significantly more expensive compared to larger apartments. If one manages to find a studio apartment in a prime location, such as near a metro station, they can expect an even higher price.

In Gdansk, the prices of apartments have been increasing year over year. In April 2024, the average price per square meter of a new one-room apartment was 19,289 PLN, which was considerably above the average. In Gdansk, the average price per square meter of a studio apartment was around 19,443 PLN.

Krakow is experiencing a similar trend, with the prices of studio apartments steadily rising. In April 2024, the average price per square meter of a studio apartment reached 18,279 PLN, representing a 21% increase compared to the previous year.

Poznan also faces a similar situation, with studio apartment prices increasing by 23% within a year. In April 2024, the average price per square meter for the smallest apartments was 16,932 PLN. Interestingly, larger apartments have slightly lower prices per square meter, with two-bedroom apartments costing around 12,986 PLN per square meter on average, and three-bedroom apartments costing approximately 12,048 PLN per square meter.

In all of these cities, investing in larger apartments might be a more cost-effective option, as the price per square meter is lower compared to studio apartments. Therefore, it is essential to carefully consider the purchase of a property, taking into account both housing needs and financial possibilities.

For more information on the real estate market in Poland, you can visit nieruchomosci-online.pl or gpw.pl.