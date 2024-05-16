Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Modernizacja Instytutu Głuchoniemych zapewni nowoczesne warunki dla dzieci i młodzieży

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Instytut Głuchoniemych przy placu Trzech Krzyży w Warszawie rozpoczyna remont, który ma na celu dostosowanie obiektu do nowoczesnych potrzeb dzieci i młodzieży. Stołeczny Zarząd Rozbudowy Miasta ogłosił przetarg na modernizację budynku i terenu Instytutu, a termin składania ofert upływa 3 czerwca.

Po zakończeniu prac modernizacyjnych, Instytut Głuchoniemych będzie nadal pełnił rolę ośrodka edukacyjnego dla dzieci z wadami słuchu. W budynku zostanie utworzona szkoła podstawowa, liceum, technikum oraz różne specjalistyczne pracownie. Przestronne poddasze zostanie zaadaptowane na nowe pracownie, w tym plastyczną, ZPT, gastronomiczną, piekarniczą oraz studio nagrań. Salę będą wykorzystywane do zajęć ruchowych, takich jak fitness i tenis stołowy, a także do rehabilitacji.

Ponadto, w Instytucie powstaną gabinety logopedyczne, pomieszczenia dla psychologów i pedagogów, a także miejsca spotkań dla rodziców. Budynek zostanie przystosowany do potrzeb osób niesłyszących lub słabosłyszących poprzez zastosowanie przeszkleń w korytarzach i pętli indukcyjnych w salach lekcyjnych. Ponadto, teren wokół budynku zostanie zagospodarowany, powstaną nowe chodniki, parkingi, plac zabaw, siłownia plenerowa oraz miejsce do nauki przepisów ruchu drogowego.

Instytut Głuchoniemych ma wyjątkową historię, sięgającą roku 1817. Budynek przy placu Trzech Krzyży jest najstarszym polskim ośrodkiem edukacyjnym dla dzieci i młodzieży z wadami słuchu. W trakcie remontu, szczególną uwagę zwrócono na zachowanie jego zabytkowego charakteru, przy uwzględnieniu wymogów konserwatorskich.

Dzięki modernizacji Instytutu Głuchoniemych, dzieci i młodzież z wadami słuchu będą miały lepsze warunki do nauki i rozwoju swoich zainteresowań. Ten projekt przyczyni się do integracji osób ze szczególnymi potrzebami i promocji równych szans w edukacji.

The Institute for the Deaf and Dumb at Three Crosses Square in Warsaw is embarking on a renovation project aimed at adapting the facility to the modern needs of children and young people. The Warsaw City Development Authority has announced a tender for the modernization of the Institute’s building and grounds, with the deadline for submitting offers being June 3.

After the completion of the renovation works, the Institute for the Deaf and Dumb will continue to serve as an educational center for children with hearing impairments. The building will house a primary school, high school, technical school, as well as various specialized workshops. The spacious attic will be adapted for new workshops, including art, technical education, gastronomy, bakery, and recording studio. The halls will be used for physical activities such as fitness and table tennis, as well as for rehabilitation purposes.

In addition, the Institute will have speech therapy rooms, spaces for psychologists and educators, as well as meeting places for parents. The building will be adapted to the needs of the deaf or hard of hearing individuals by using glass walls in corridors and induction loops in classrooms. Furthermore, the area around the building will be developed, with the creation of new sidewalks, parking lots, a playground, an outdoor gym, and a place for learning traffic rules.

The Institute for the Deaf and Dumb has a unique history dating back to 1817. The building at Three Crosses Square is the oldest Polish educational center for children and young people with hearing impairments. During the renovation, special attention was paid to preserving its historical character, while also considering conservation requirements.

Thanks to the modernization of the Institute for the Deaf and Dumb, children and young people with hearing impairments will have better conditions for learning and developing their interests. This project will contribute to the integration of individuals with special needs and the promotion of equal opportunities in education.