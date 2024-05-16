Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ogłoszenie sprzedaży nieruchomości w Pułtusku – Poznaj atrakcyjne oferty

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Komunikat Burmistrza Miasta Pułtusk informuje, że na terenie miasta dostępne są do sprzedaży nieruchomości gruntowe, które są własnością Gminy Pułtusk. Te atrakcyjne działki, położone w obrębie 28 miasta Pułtusk, są idealne dla użytkowników wieczystych.

Oferta obejmuje działki o różnych numerach ewidencyjnych:

1. Numer ewidencyjny działek: 180/11, 180/17

Powierzchnia: 0,0291 ha, 0,0014 ha

Księga wieczysta: OS1U/00052804/1

Wartość: 133 000 zł

2. Numer ewidencyjny działki: 180/4

Powierzchnia: 0,1107 ha

Księga wieczysta: OS1U/00038800/9

Wartość: 119 000 zł

3. Numer ewidencyjny działki: 183

Powierzchnia: 0,3284 ha

Księga wieczysta: OS1U/00025564/8

Wartość: 361 000 zł

Działki te znajdują się na obszarze nieobjętym miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego. Jednak decyzje o warunkach zabudowy zostały już wydane dla tych nieruchomości, umożliwiając różne inwestycje.

Cena nieruchomości została ustalona zgodnie z uchwałą Rady Miejskiej w Pułtusku. Jeśli zapłacisz jednorazowo, cena wyniesie dwudziestokrotność kwoty rocznej opłaty z tytułu użytkowania wieczystego oraz wartości nieruchomości w dniu sprzedaży. Jeśli jednak preferujesz rozłożenie płatności na raty, cena wzrośnie do dwudziestopięciokrotności tej kwoty.

Nieruchomości można kupić w drodze bezprzetargowej lub rokowań, a ewentualne płatności można rozłożyć na okres maksymalnie 10 lat. Pamiętaj, że w przypadku nieruchomości używanych do prowadzenia działalności gospodarczej istnieje możliwość zabezpieczenia wierzytelności poprzez ustanowienie hipoteki.

Osoby zainteresowane nabyciem nieruchomości mają pierwszeństwo w ich zakupie, zgodnie z przepisami ustawy o gospodarce nieruchomościami. Warunkiem jest złożenie wniosku w terminie 6 tygodni od dnia wywieszenia wykazu.

Aby uzyskać więcej informacji na temat sprzedaży nieruchomości i zagospodarowania terenu, prosimy o kontakt z Wydziałem Gospodarki Gruntami i Architektury Urzędu Miejskiego w Pułtusku, mieszczącym się przy Rynek 41, pokój nr 37, lub dzwoniąc pod numer telefonu 233067205.

Nie przegap tej wyjątkowej okazji i zgłoś swoje zainteresowanie już dziś!

In addition to the information provided in the article, it is important to understand the industry and market forecasts related to the sale of these properties in Pułtusk. Real estate is an industry that plays a crucial role in the economy of any city or region. The real estate market in Pułtusk has experienced significant growth in recent years, with an increasing demand for properties.

According to market forecasts, the real estate market in Pułtusk is expected to continue its upward trend. This can be attributed to several factors, including a stable economy, attractive investment opportunities, and a growing population. The city’s strategic location, with easy access to major transportation routes, also makes it an appealing destination for property buyers.

The sale of these land properties by the Municipality of Pułtusk presents an opportunity for both individual buyers and businesses to acquire attractive plots of land. The properties are suitable for various purposes, including residential, commercial, or industrial development. The diverse range of sizes and locations allows for flexibility in meeting the specific needs of potential buyers.

One of the issues related to the sale of these properties is the lack of local spatial development plans for the designated areas. However, building conditions have already been issued for these properties, allowing for different types of investments. This means that potential buyers will have the freedom to develop and construct based on their own vision and needs, subject to relevant regulations and permits.

It is worth noting that the sale price of the properties has been determined in accordance with the resolution of the Pułtusk City Council. The payment options include a one-time payment or installment payments over a period of up to 10 years. It is important for buyers to consider these payment options and their financial feasibility when making a decision.

To ensure transparency and fairness, the sale of the properties can be carried out through a non-competitive process or negotiations. Interested parties should also be aware of the priority given to those who submit their applications within the specified timeframe, as provided by the law on real estate management.

For more information on the sale of properties and land management in Pułtusk, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Department of Land Management and Architecture at the Pułtusk City Hall. The department is located at Rynek 41, room number 37, and can be reached at the telephone number 233067205.

In conclusion, the sale of these land properties in Pułtusk presents an excellent opportunity for individuals and businesses to acquire attractive plots of land. With a growing market and flexible payment options, interested parties should not miss this unique chance to invest in the flourishing real estate market of Pułtusk.