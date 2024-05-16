Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polskie Koleje Państwowe sprzedają nieruchomości w konkurencyjnych cenach

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 16 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Polskie Koleje Państwowe (PKP) ogłosiły przedsprzedaż blisko 700 lokali mieszkalnych i użytkowych na terenie całej Polski. Oferowane nieruchomości znajdują się zarówno w małych miejscowościach, jak i dużych miastach, takich jak Warszawa, Poznań czy Wrocław.

Przedstawiciele PKP poinformowali, że ceny mieszkań są atrakcyjne i zaczynają się od 17 tysięcy złotych. Najtańszym lokale jest 23-metrowe mieszkanie w Czerwonkach na Mazurach. Z kolei najdroższe lokale są dostępne w dużych miastach i mogą kosztować nawet 320 tysięcy złotych.

Nieruchomości oferowane przez PKP są sprzedawane w trybie przetargów otwartych publicznych, z udziałem każdego zainteresowanego. Istnieją jednak pewne wyjątki, gdy sprzedaż odbywa się bez przetargów. Dotyczy to niezamieszkałych lokali, które nie zostały wykupione przez poprzednich lokatorów jako mieszkania pracownicze.

W większości przypadków, nieruchomości są własnością Skarbu Państwa, a PKP ma prawo użytkowania wieczystego. To oznacza, że spółka może dysponować tymi gruntami przez maksymalnie 99 lat, płacąc roczną opłatę właścicielowi. Użytkownik wieczysty może sprzedać nieruchomość i starać się o przekształcenie prawa użytkowania wieczystego we własność.

Oferty nieruchomości PKP są dostępne na stronach spółki. Warto jednak pamiętać, że niektóre z nich mogą mieć pewne wady takie jak bliskość terenów kolejowych lub konieczność remontu. Niemniej jednak, inwestycja w nieruchomości PKP może być korzystna, zwłaszcza dla tych poszukujących konkurencyjnych cen na rynku nieruchomości.

Along with the announcement of the sale of approximately 700 residential and commercial properties across Poland, Polskie Koleje Państwowe (PKP) is a significant player in the real estate industry in the country. As one of the largest railway companies in Poland, PKP manages a substantial amount of land and properties, including railway stations and surrounding areas.

The real estate market in Poland has experienced steady growth in recent years. According to market forecasts, this growth is expected to continue in the coming years. Factors such as low interest rates, increasing demand for housing, and the development of infrastructure are driving the growth of the real estate sector in the country.

In the context of the PKP property sales, it is worth noting that the prices of the offered properties range from 17,000 to 320,000 Polish złoty. This wide price range caters to various customer segments, including those looking for affordable housing options as well as those interested in higher-end properties in major cities like Warsaw, Poznań, and Wrocław.

While the properties offered by PKP are sold through public open tenders, exceptions are made for non-residential properties that were not purchased by previous tenants as employee housing. These exceptions allow for a smoother sales process in certain cases.

An important aspect to consider when investing in PKP properties is the ownership structure. Most of the properties are owned by the State Treasury, with PKP having perpetual usufruct rights. This means that PKP can use the land for a maximum of 99 years, paying an annual fee to the owner. However, perpetual usufructuaries have the option to sell the property and apply for the transformation of the perpetual usufruct rights into ownership.

It is essential for potential buyers to review the property listings on the PKP website for detailed information. While some properties may have certain drawbacks, such as proximity to railway tracks or the need for renovation, investing in PKP properties can be advantageous, especially for those seeking competitive prices in the real estate market.

For more information on the real estate market in Poland and related industry news, Real Estate Poland is a reliable source that provides insights into market trends, investment opportunities, and industry analysis.