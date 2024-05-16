Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

UBC II – Innowacyjny budynek biurowy z ekologicznymi certyfikatami

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Przedstawiony niedawno projekt budynku biurowego UBC II, stworzony przez renomowaną pracownię architektoniczną Group 5 Architects, obiecuje nie tylko wpasować się w nowoczesne standardy, ale również spełnić wysokie kryteria zrównoważonego rozwoju. Inwestor, spółka Atenor, otrzymała już pozwolenie na przeprowadzenie kompleksowej renowacji tego budynku zlokalizowanego na warszawskim Mokotowie. Eksperci prognozują, że po modernizacji UBC II będzie oferować przestrzeń biurową o powierzchni ponad 19 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych.

Przedstawiciele Atenor zapewniają, że zmodernizowany budynek UBC II będzie posiadał równie prestiżowe certyfikaty, jakie zostały przyznane dla projektu Lakeside. Lakeside, inny obiekt biurowy, również zaprojektowany przez Group 5 Architects, otrzymał certyfikat BREEAM na najwyższym poziomie „Outstanding” oraz certyfikat WELL na poziomie „Gold”. JLL, firma odpowiedzialna za komercjalizację Lakeside, odniosła wielki sukces na rynku, ciesząc się ogromnym zainteresowaniem ze strony firm poszukujących nowoczesnej, ekologicznej i innowacyjnej przestrzeni biurowej.

Atenor Polska podkreśla, że polski rynek biurowy często nie spełnia współczesnych norm ekologicznych, pomimo atrakcyjnej lokalizacji wielu budynków, w tym również UBC II. Jednakże po zakończeniu modernizacji, 20-letni budynek będzie w pełni odzwierciedlał nowoczesne trendy i standardy ekologiczne, które obecnie obowiązują na rynku nieruchomości biurowych.

Projekt UBC II jest świetnym przykładem na to, że rynek budowlany w Polsce dostosowuje się do zwiększonego zapotrzebowania na ekologiczną i zrównoważoną infrastrukturę. Modernizacja tego budynku biurowego stanie się istotnym wskaźnikiem rozwoju inwestycji ESG, które gwarantują ochronę środowiska, odpowiedzialność społeczną i ład korporacyjny.

Market Forecasts

According to market forecasts, the demand for modern and sustainable office space in Poland is expected to continue to grow. With increased awareness of environmental and social issues, companies are increasingly prioritizing sustainable practices and seeking office spaces that reflect their values. This trend is being driven by both multinational corporations and local businesses aiming to attract and retain a talent pool that values sustainability and wellbeing. As a result, developers and investors are increasingly focusing on incorporating sustainable and eco-friendly features into their office projects to meet the market demand.

Challenges in the Industry

While there is a growing demand for sustainable office spaces in Poland, there are still significant challenges to overcome in the industry. One of the main challenges is the retrofitting and modernization of existing buildings to meet the latest ecological standards. Many older buildings do not have the necessary infrastructure and design elements to achieve high environmental performance. Retrofitting these buildings can be complex and expensive, requiring careful planning and coordination to ensure the integration of sustainable features without compromising the building’s structural integrity. Additionally, there may be regulatory hurdles and financial barriers that need to be addressed to incentivize more widespread adoption of sustainable practices in the office sector.

