Chińskie władze obniżają minimalny wkład własny dla kupujących mieszkania

17 maja, 2024

Wicepremier He Lifeng ogłosił, że władze centralne Chin podjęły decyzję o obniżeniu minimalnego wkładu własnego dla nabywców mieszkań. Według nowych przepisów, minimalny wkład własny dla nabywców pierwszego mieszkania został obniżony z 20 do 15 proc., a dla nabywających drugi dom z 30 do 25 proc.

Ta inicjatywa ma na celu zachęcenie ludzi do inwestowania w nieruchomości w Chinach i stymulowania spadającego rynku mieszkaniowego. Wicepremier He Lifeng podkreślił, że rynek nieruchomości jest silnie związany z interesami społeczeństwa oraz rozwojem gospodarczym kraju. W ramach programu „tanich mieszkań” władze lokalne powinny kupować nieruchomości po przystępnych cenach i udostępniać je obywatelom.

Obniżenie minimalnego wkładu własnego jest także sygnałem, że władze centralne Chin skupiają się na stymulowaniu popytu na mieszkania. Do tej pory nie było tak niskiego minimalnego wkładu własnego przy zakupie nieruchomości w Chinach. Decyzja ta ma na celu przyspieszenie sprzedaży mieszkań i poprawę płynności deweloperów.

Mimo wcześniejszego obniżenia oprocentowania kredytów hipotecznych, rynek mieszkaniowy w Chinach nadal przeżywa spowolnienie sprzedaży. Jednak obniżenie minimalnego wkładu własnego może być kluczowym krokiem w naprawie rynku i zwiększeniu zainteresowania nieruchomościami.

The real estate market in China has been experiencing a slowdown in sales, prompting the central government to take measures to stimulate demand. One such measure is the recent decision to lower the minimum down payment for home buyers. Under the new regulations, the minimum down payment for first-time home buyers has been reduced from 20% to 15%, while for those purchasing a second home, it has been lowered from 30% to 25%.

This initiative aims to encourage people to invest in real estate and boost the declining housing market in China. Vice Premier He Lifeng emphasized that the real estate market is closely tied to the interests of society and the country’s economic development. As part of the „affordable housing” program, local authorities are expected to purchase properties at reasonable prices and make them available to citizens.

The reduction in the minimum down payment also signals that the central government is focusing on stimulating housing demand. Previously, there has not been such a low minimum down payment requirement for property purchases in China. This decision is intended to expedite the sale of properties and improve the liquidity of developers.

Despite previous reductions in mortgage interest rates, the Chinese housing market continues to experience a slowdown in sales. However, the lowering of the minimum down payment could be a crucial step in reviving the market and increasing interest in real estate.

