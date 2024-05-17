Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Jak ustrzec się przed nieuczciwymi agencjami nieruchomości w Hiszpanii?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 17 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Kupno nieruchomości za granicą może wiązać się z pewnym ryzykiem, zwłaszcza jeśli nie jesteśmy zaznajomieni z lokalnym rynkiem i przepisami. Własność nieruchomości w Hiszpanii jest często marzeniem wielu Polaków, ale nieuczciwi pośrednicy mogą skrzywdzić nieświadomych nabywców.

Jednym ze sposobów na uniknięcie oszustwa jest wcześniejsze sprawdzenie wiarygodności agencji lub adwokata, z którym zamierzamy współpracować. Warto upewnić się, czy posiadają odpowiednie uprawnienia, takie jak wpis do rejestru agentów nieruchomości. W przypadku jakichkolwiek błędów czy szkód, umożliwi to dochodzenie odszkodowania.

Przydatne może być również sprawdzenie opinii o danej agencji w internecie, na portalach społecznościowych. Należy zwrócić szczególną uwagę na treść umowy, którą podpisujemy z pośrednikiem. Sprawdzenie, czy wszystkie obietnice agenta są uwzględnione w umowie, a także jakie są koszty usług i ewentualnej prowizji, może pomóc uniknąć nieporozumień.

Przed podjęciem decyzji o wyborze agencji, warto też zastanowić się, w jakim miejscu dokładnie chcielibyśmy zakupić nieruchomość. Nasi rozmówcy wskazują, że szukanie „na sucho” nie ma sensu – konieczna jest wizyta w Hiszpanii, aby osobiście obejrzeć propozycje.

Należy jednak pamiętać, że brak ostrożności może mieć poważne konsekwencje. Przykładem może być sytuacja Polaka, który przelał 200 tys. euro na konto oszusta, udającego adwokata. Mężczyzna został zwiedziony przez osobę, która wydawała się być wiarygodnym pośrednikiem. W przypadku takich sytuacji, warto zatrudnić prawnika, który zna lokalne prawo i będzie w stanie nas chronić przed zagrożeniami.

Choć korzystanie z usług prawnika wiąże się z pewnym kosztem, warto zainwestować w bezpieczeństwo, biorąc pod uwagę ryzyka związane z zakupem nieruchomości w obcym kraju.

Investing in real estate abroad can come with certain risks, especially if we are not familiar with the local market and regulations. Owning property in Spain is often the dream of many Poles, but dishonest intermediaries can harm unsuspecting buyers.

One way to avoid fraud is to verify the credibility of the agency or lawyer we intend to work with. It is worth ensuring that they have the appropriate licenses, such as registration in the real estate agents register. In the event of any errors or damages, this will enable us to seek compensation.

It can also be useful to check the opinions about a given agency on the internet, on social media portals. Pay special attention to the content of the contract we sign with the intermediary. Checking whether all the agent’s promises are included in the contract, as well as what are the costs of services and any commission, can help avoid misunderstandings.

Before making a decision about choosing an agency, it is also worth considering exactly where we would like to purchase the property. Our interviewees point out that searching „blindly” is pointless – a visit to Spain is necessary to personally view the propositions.

However, it is important to remember that a lack of caution can have serious consequences. An example of this is the situation of a Pole who transferred 200 thousand euros to the account of a fraudster pretending to be a lawyer. The man was deceived by someone who seemed to be a credible intermediary. In such situations, it is worth hiring a lawyer who knows the local law and will be able to protect us from risks.

Although using the services of a lawyer involves certain costs, it is worth investing in security given the risks associated with purchasing property in a foreign country.

To gather more information and market forecasts about the real estate industry in Spain, you can refer to reputable real estate market analysis sources such as:

1. Real Estate Agent Spain: This website provides insights into the real estate market in Spain, including market trends, investment opportunities, and issues related to buying property.

2. Spanish Property Insight: This platform offers comprehensive analysis and information about the Spanish property market, including market forecasts, legal considerations for buyers, and advice for investing in real estate in Spain.

3. Global Property Guide: This website offers global property market data and analysis, including information about the Spanish real estate market. It provides key insights into property prices, rental yields, and market trends in Spain.

By referring to these sources, you can stay informed about the real estate industry in Spain, make better-informed decisions, and mitigate risks associated with purchasing property abroad.