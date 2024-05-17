Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kiedy posiadane nieruchomości nie są związane z działalnością gospodarczą

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 17 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Najnowsza decyzja Naczelnego Sądu Administracyjnego (NSA) raz jeszcze podnosi kontrowersje dotyczące opodatkowania nieruchomości w przypadku likwidacji spółki. Sąd potwierdził, że samo posiadanie nieruchomości przez przedsiębiorcę nie musi skutkować opodatkowaniem ich podwyższonymi stawkami.

Sprawa trafiła do sądu po wniesieniu skargi przez jedną ze spółek, która po zakończeniu działalności postanowiła sprzedać posiadany majątek i uregulować zobowiązania. Urzędnicy twierdzili, że likwidacja spółki nie automatycznie zwalnia jej nieruchomości od wyższego podatku, ale stwierdzili również, że posiadane przez nią nieruchomości nie są już funkcjonalnie powiązane z przedsiębiorstwem i nie mają związku z prowadzoną działalnością.

Przeprowadzone postępowanie dostrzegło zmiany w sposobie wykorzystania nieruchomości przez spółkę w wyniku likwidacji. Zgodnie z uzasadnieniem wyroku, nieruchomości te przestały być używane w jej działalności gospodarczej i nie będą mogły być wykorzystane w przyszłości.

NSA, choć podkreślał, że to indywidualna interpretacja, która nie prowadzi do zmiany stanu faktycznego, zgodził się z argumentami spółki. Sąd wskazał na wyrok Trybunału Konstytucyjnego, który wyjaśniał, że samo posiadanie nieruchomości przez przedsiębiorcę nie jest wystarczającym powodem do opodatkowania ich podwyższonymi stawkami.

Decyzja NSA otwiera nowe perspektywy dla przedsiębiorców, którzy likwidują swoje spółki. W przypadku, gdy nieruchomości nie są już związane z poprzednią działalnością, nie muszą ponosić dodatkowych obciążeń podatkowych.

The recent decision of the Supreme Administrative Court (NSA) once again raises controversies regarding the taxation of real estate in the case of company liquidation. The court confirmed that simply owning real estate as an entrepreneur does not necessarily result in them being taxed at higher rates.

The case was brought to court after a complaint was filed by one of the companies, which decided to sell its assets and settle its obligations after ceasing operations. Officials argued that the liquidation of a company does not automatically exempt its real estate from higher taxation, but they also acknowledged that the properties owned by the company are no longer functionally related to the business and have no connection to the conducted activities.

The conducted proceedings recognized changes in the way the company’s properties were used as a result of liquidation. According to the justification of the judgment, these properties ceased to be used in its economic activity and will not be able to be utilized in the future.

Although emphasizing that this is an individual interpretation that does not lead to a change in the factual state, the NSA agreed with the company’s arguments. The court referred to a ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal, which explained that simply owning real estate as an entrepreneur is not a sufficient reason for taxing them at higher rates.

The NSA’s decision opens up new perspectives for entrepreneurs who are liquidating their companies. In cases where the properties are no longer connected to the previous activities, they do not have to bear additional tax burdens.

