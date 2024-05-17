Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Mieszkania w Polsce – Wartość inwestycyjna wciąż rośnie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 17 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Mieszkania w Polsce wciąż drożeją, a perspektywa przyszłych miesięcy nie wydaje się być zbyt obiecująca. Ceny nieruchomości systematycznie rosną, zwłaszcza w miastach takich jak Poznań, gdzie odnotowano największe podwyżki. W Gdańsku zanotowano delikatny spadek, ale wciąż obserwuje się tendencję wzrostową w Katowicach i okolicach.

Bank Pekao S.A. opublikował raport na temat rynku nieruchomości w Polsce na rok 2024. Zgodnie z jego zapisami, ceny mieszkań nie osiągnęły jeszcze maksymalnego pułapu, mimo że są obecnie bardzo wysokie. Eksperci wskazują na demografię jako główny czynnik wpływający na tę sytuację. Spodziewa się bowiem, że liczba ludności będzie się zmniejszać, co może jeszcze bardziej podnieść wartość nieruchomości w przyszłości.

Przyczyny rosnących cen mieszkań są wielorakie. Mimo że wielu osób nie jest w stanie pozwolić sobie na zakup nowego mieszkania ani na rynek wtórny, to statystycznie średnia siła nabywcza Polaków pozostaje taka sama, jak kilka lat temu. Wzrost cen nieruchomości jest zwykle powiązany z ogólnym wzrostem cen w gospodarce. Ponadto, popyt na kredyty hipoteczne wciąż jest duży, a zdolność kredytowa jest utrzymana na wysokim poziomie. Ludzie nadal poszukują mieszkań, niezrażeni wysokimi cenami.

W obliczu stale rosnących cen mieszkań, wielu z nas zastanawia się, jak zaoszczędzić na innych wydatkach. Jednym z takich sposobów może być redukcja kosztów energii elektrycznej. Istnieje wiele prostych sposobów, dzięki którym możemy zmniejszyć nasze rachunki za prąd. Na przykład, zamiana tradycyjnych żarówek na energooszczędne LED, wyłączanie urządzeń elektrycznych po zakończeniu ich użytkowania czy regularne czyszczenie filtrów klimatyzacji. Małe zmiany w naszych codziennych nawykach mogą się sumować i znacznie obniżyć nasze rachunki za energię elektryczną.

The real estate industry in Poland continues to experience a rise in property prices, especially in cities such as Poznań, where the highest increases have been recorded. However, there has been a slight decrease in prices observed in Gdańsk, but a rising trend is still evident in Katowice and its surrounding areas.

According to a report published by Bank Pekao S.A. on the real estate market in Poland for the year 2024, property prices have not yet reached their maximum level, despite being currently very high. Experts point to demographics as the main factor influencing this situation. It is expected that the population will decrease, which could further increase the value of properties in the future.

The reasons for the rising property prices are varied. Even though many people cannot afford to buy a new property or enter the secondary market, the average purchasing power of Poles statistically remains the same as it was several years ago. The increase in property prices is typically associated with a general rise in prices in the economy. Additionally, there is still a large demand for mortgage loans, and the creditworthiness of individuals remains high. People continue to search for properties, undeterred by high prices.

In the face of constantly increasing property prices, many of us wonder how to save on other expenses. One way to do so is by reducing the cost of electricity. There are many simple methods through which we can lower our electricity bills. For example, replacing traditional light bulbs with energy-efficient LED ones, turning off electrical devices after use, or regularly cleaning air conditioning filters. Small changes in our daily habits can accumulate and significantly reduce our energy bills.

