Na sprzedaż lokal mieszkalny w Nowym Dworze Gdańskim

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 17 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Burmistrz Nowego Dworu Gdańskiego ogłasza pierwszy przetarg ustny nieograniczony na sprzedaż interesującej nieruchomości w sercu miasta. Lokal mieszkalny położony przy ulicy Kopernika 10/2 jest dostępny dla potencjalnych nabywców. Ta atrakcyjna oferta to doskonała okazja dla wszystkich poszukujących nowego miejsca do zamieszkania.

Nieruchomość znajduje się na parterze budynku mieszkalnego wielorodzinnego i składa się z dwóch przestronnych pokoi, kuchni, łazienki, korytarza oraz spiżarni. Powierzchnia użytkowa lokalu wynosi imponujące 60,50 m2, a do mieszkania przynależy także piwnica o powierzchni 5,10 m2 oraz boks w budynku gospodarczym o powierzchni 4,30 m2.

Chociaż lokal mieszkalny wymaga remontu, nie trzeba się martwić o stan prawny nieruchomości. Nieruchomość jest wolna od obciążeń i zobowiązań, a Sąd Rejonowy w Malborku prowadzi Księgę Wieczystą, zapewniając pewność i bezpieczeństwo transakcji.

Cena wywoławcza nieruchomości wynosi 108.000,00 zł, obejmując wartość gruntu. Wadium w wysokości 10.800,00 zł jest wymagane dla uczestnictwa w przetargu. Co więcej, sprzedaż nieruchomości jest zwolniona z podatku VAT.

Ta okazja jest jeszcze bardziej atrakcyjna ze względu na położenie nieruchomości. Zgodnie z miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego, teren objęty miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego uchwalonym przez Radę Miejską w Nowym Dworze Gdańskim oferuje wiele możliwości zabudowy mieszkaniowej i usługowej. Ponadto, budynek, w którym znajduje się lokal mieszkalny, mieści się w strefie ochrony konserwatorskiej A i jest wpisany do gminnej ewidencji zabytków.

Przetarg na sprzedaż mieszkania odbędzie się 20 czerwca 2024 r. o godzinie 13:00 w siedzibie Referatu Majątku Komunalnego Urzędu Miejskiego w Nowym Dworze Gdańskim przy ulicy Wejhera 5A. Aby wziąć udział w przetargu, konieczne jest wpłacenie wadium na konto Urzędu Miejskiego w Żuławskim Banku Spółdzielczym.

Jeśli masz dodatkowe pytania dotyczące tej atrakcyjnej oferty, zachęcamy do kontaktu z Referatem Majątku Komunalnego Urzędu Miejskiego w Nowym Dworze Gdańskim. Pełna treść ogłoszenia i więcej informacji można znaleźć na stronach internetowych miasta. Nie przegap okazji i sprawdź tę ofertę już dziś!

The article discusses the announcement of the first oral unlimited tender for the sale of a residential property located in the heart of Nowy Dwór Gdański. The property, situated at Kopernika Street 10/2, is available for potential buyers and presents an attractive opportunity for those seeking a new place to live.

The residential property is located on the ground floor of a multi-family residential building and consists of two spacious rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, a corridor, and a pantry. The usable area of the apartment is an impressive 60.50 square meters, and it also includes a cellar with an area of 5.10 square meters, as well as a box in an outbuilding with an area of 4.30 square meters.

Although the residential property requires renovation, there is no need to worry about its legal status. The property is free of encumbrances and obligations, and the District Court in Malbork maintains the Land and Mortgage Register, ensuring the certainty and security of the transaction.

The starting price of the property is 108,000.00 PLN, including the value of the land. A deposit of 10,800.00 PLN is required to participate in the tender. Furthermore, the sale of the property is exempt from VAT.

This opportunity is even more attractive due to the location of the property. According to the local spatial development plan adopted by the City Council in Nowy Dwór Gdański, the area covered by the plan offers many possibilities for residential and service development. Additionally, the building where the residential property is located is situated in the conservation zone A and is listed in the municipal register of monuments.

The tender for the sale of the apartment will take place on June 20, 2024, at 13:00 at the headquarters of the Municipal Property Office of the Town Hall in Nowy Dwór Gdański, located at Wejhera Street 5A. To participate in the tender, it is necessary to pay the deposit into the account of the Municipal Office at Żuławski Bank Spółdzielczy.

If you have any further questions regarding this attractive offer, we encourage you to contact the Municipal Property Office of the Town Hall in Nowy Dwór Gdański. The full announcement and more information can be found on the city’s website. Don’t miss out on this opportunity and check out this offer today!