Nowe kroki w celu stabilizacji sektora nieruchomości w Chinach

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 17 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Chiny ogłosiły w piątek nowe i „historyczne” działania mające na celu stabilizację sektora nieruchomości, który odgrywał ważną rolę w chińskiej gospodarce. Bank centralny udostępnił 1 bilion juanów (138 miliardów dolarów) w formie dodatkowego finansowania, aby wesprzeć ten kluczowy sektor.

Do tej pory rynek nieruchomości w Chinach walczył z kryzysem spadających cen i bankructwem wielu deweloperów. Wpłynęło to na zaufanie Chińczyków do tego sektora, który stanowił przez lata preferowany sposób oszczędzania.

Aby pobudzić popyt, chiński rząd wprowadza program zakupów na rynku mieszkaniowym. Deweloperzy będą sprzedawać mieszkania o niskich cenach przedsiębiorstwom państwowym, które wykorzystają je jako tanie mieszkania komunalne. To pozwoli zarówno na zwiększenie płynności finansowej deweloperów, jak i wsparcie zadłużonych lokalnych samorządów.

Rząd chiński zamierza także uruchomić kredyt na tanie mieszkania o wartości 500 miliardów juanów, co obniży oprocentowanie kredytów hipotecznych i progi wkładu własnego. Dodatkowe fundusze pójdą na wsparcie polityk, w tym na modernizację starszych obszarów miejskich.

Mimo spadku cen nowych mieszkań w pierwszym kwartale tego roku, Chiny nadal stawiają na ożywienie sektora nieruchomości. Nowe kroki rządu mają zachęcić ludzi do wymiany starych mieszkań na nowe, jednak fakt posiadania domów przez 96% gospodarstw domowych sprawia, że inwestycje w nieruchomości mogą być mniej atrakcyjne.

Czas pokaże, czy te działania rządu chińskiego przyniosą oczekiwane rezultaty i uczynią sektor nieruchomości bardziej stabilnym i prosperującym.

The real estate sector plays a significant role in the Chinese economy, and the government has recently announced „historical” measures to stabilize the industry. To support this key sector, the central bank has made 1 trillion yuan (approximately $138 billion) available as additional financing.

The Chinese real estate market has been struggling with falling prices and the bankruptcies of many developers. This has impacted the confidence of Chinese citizens in the sector, which has been a preferred method of savings for many years.

To stimulate demand, the Chinese government is introducing a home purchase program in the housing market. Developers will sell low-priced apartments to state-owned enterprises, which will use them as affordable public housing. This will increase the financial liquidity of developers and support indebted local governments.

The Chinese government also plans to launch a 500 billion yuan credit for affordable housing, which will lower mortgage interest rates and down payment thresholds. Additional funds will be allocated to support policies, including the modernization of older urban areas.

Despite the decline in prices of new homes in the first quarter of this year, China is still aiming to revive the real estate sector. The government’s new measures aim to encourage people to exchange old homes for new ones. However, the fact that 96% of households own homes may make real estate investments less attractive.

Only time will tell if these actions by the Chinese government will yield the expected results and make the real estate sector more stable and prosperous.

