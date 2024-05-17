Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Obniżka stóp procentowych: Jak wpływa na rynek nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 17 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek nieruchomości doświadcza ciągłych zmian, a ostatnie wahania oprocentowania kredytów hipotecznych znacząco wpłynęły na zachowania kupujących i sprzedających. Spodziewano się obniżki stóp procentowych, która miała przynieść poprawę tej sytuacji. Jednak, mimo że mamy już maj, nic nie wskazuje na to, że obniżka nastąpi w tym roku. Wysokie koszty pożyczek sprawiają, że mniej osób jest chętnych do sprzedaży swoich nieruchomości i kupna nowych domów czy też mieszkań, czekając na obniżenie oprocentowania. Ta niechęć do transakcji przyczynia się do utrzymania niedoboru dostępnych na rynku nieruchomości, co z kolei sprawia, że te dostępne sprzedają się bardzo szybko.

Jednak, jeśli jesteś jedną z osób borykających się z decyzją sprzedaży swojej nieruchomości, warto spojrzeć na tę kwestię z różnych perspektyw. Jeśli zdecydujesz się sprzedać teraz, możesz uzyskać bardzo dobrą cenę ze względu na obecny deficyt nieruchomości na rynku. Jednakże, kupując nowy dom, będziesz musiał liczyć się z wyższym oprocentowaniem pożyczki. Jeśli oprocentowanie spadnie w przyszłości, możliwe będzie przefinansowanie kredytu na bardziej korzystnych warunkach. Z drugiej strony, wstrzymując się ze sprzedażą domu, aż oprocentowanie pożyczek spadnie, możesz natrafić na wzmożoną konkurencję na rynku. Wiele osób, które teraz wstrzymują się ze sprzedażą, wtedy również zdecyduje się sprzedać swoje nieruchomości. W rezultacie większa dostępność domów i mieszkań może utrudnić uzyskanie wysokiej ceny, jaką możesz otrzymać obecnie, a rynek stanie się bardziej korzystny dla kupujących.

Podjęcie decyzji nie jest proste i zależy od wielu czynników, które należy rozważyć z różnych stron. Każda sytuacja jest indywidualna. Jako doświadczony agent z 29-letnią praktyką na rynku nieruchomości, jestem w stanie pomóc w dokonaniu właściwego wyboru, służąc swoim doświadczeniem i wiedzą w rozwiązywaniu wszelkich wątpliwości.

Andrzej Świderski – inżynier budowlany, agent kupna i sprzedaży nieruchomości, obecnie w firmie Hometown Real Estate i oficer pożyczkowy w firmie LandLink Financial.

The real estate market is constantly experiencing changes, and the recent fluctuations in mortgage interest rates have significantly impacted the behaviors of buyers and sellers. There was an expectation of a decrease in interest rates, which was supposed to improve the situation. However, even though it is already May, there is no indication that a decrease will occur this year. The high costs of loans mean that fewer people are willing to sell their properties and buy new homes or apartments, waiting for a decrease in interest rates. This reluctance to engage in transactions contributes to the maintenance of a shortage of available properties on the market, which in turn leads to the quick sale of the available ones.

However, if you are one of the individuals struggling with the decision to sell your property, it is worth considering this issue from different perspectives. If you decide to sell now, you may be able to obtain a very good price due to the current shortage of properties on the market. However, when buying a new home, you will have to contend with a higher loan interest rate. If interest rates decline in the future, it will be possible to refinance the loan on more favorable terms. On the other hand, by holding off on selling your home until interest rates drop, you may encounter increased competition in the market. Many people who are currently holding off on selling will also decide to sell their properties at that time. As a result, the greater availability of homes and apartments may make it difficult to obtain a high price that you can currently receive, making the market more favorable for buyers.

Making the decision is not easy and depends on various factors that need to be considered from different angles. Each situation is individual. As an experienced agent with 29 years of practice in the real estate market, I am able to help make the right choice, using my experience and knowledge to address any doubts.

Andrzej Świderski – civil engineer, real estate agent specializing in buying and selling, currently working at Hometown Real Estate and also serving as a loan officer at LandLink Financial.

For more information on the current real estate market and trends, you can visit Realtor.com or Zillow.com.