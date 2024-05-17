Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

OKAM planuje inwestycję F.S.O. PARK – nowy rozdział w historii

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 17 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

OKAM, renomowany deweloper, planuje zrealizować ambitny projekt F.S.O. PARK, który będzie nowym rozdziałem w historii tego miejsca. Inwestycja obejmować będzie wiele nowych mieszkań, lokali handlowo-usługowych, szkołę podstawową oraz obszar zielony.

W ramach pierwszego etapu inwestycji planowane jest powstanie około 2.000 mieszkań w budynkach o różnej wysokości, od 3 do 8 kondygnacji. Ta różnorodność architektoniczna stworzy interesujący krajobraz miejski. Ponadto, na parterze budynków znajdzie się ponad 60 lokali handlowo-usługowych, które będą wzbogacać infrastrukturę osiedla.

Lokalizacja inwestycji jest strategicznie dobrana. W pobliżu znajdują się przystanki komunikacji miejskiej, trasa S8 oraz stacja PKP. Ponadto, w przyszłości planowana jest budowa stacji metra w okolicy. Deweloper ściśle współpracuje z warszawskim Zarządem Dróg Miejskich, aby ustalić optymalny wjazd i wyjazd z osiedla oraz wewnętrzny układ dróg.

Jednym z najważniejszych elementów F.S.O. PARK będzie infrastruktura oświatowa. Zgodnie z planem, OKAM zbuduje i przekaże bezpłatnie miastu publiczną szkołę podstawową, która pomieści około 650 uczniów. Ponadto, przewiduje się również powstanie przestrzeni sportowo-rekreacyjnych, takich jak boiska, ścieżki rowerowe i biegowe.

Duży nacisk zostanie również położony na zieleń i ochronę środowiska naturalnego. Planowana jest budowa 20 hektarów terenów zielonych, z czego 10 hektarów to przestrzeń centralnego parku. W ramach pierwszego etapu inwestycji powstanie około 7 hektarów terenów zieleni, co obejmie główny park o powierzchni około 2 hektarów. Deweloper jest również zaangażowany w rozwiązania proekologiczne, które mają na celu redukcję emisji CO2 i zużycia plastiku, a także poprawę komfortu życia poprzez obniżenie temperatury i hałasu.

Faza I inwestycji F.S.O. PARK obejmująca 13,5 hektara będzie ogólnodostępna i nie ogrodzona. Prace mają rozpocząć się w 2025 roku i potrwać około 10 lat. Cały projekt architektoniczny jest wynikiem współpracy pracowni WXCA i SAWAWA, które opracowały koncepcję na podstawie Master Planu z 2019 roku, stworzonego przez firmę Dawos na zlecenie Urzędu Miasta.

F.S.O. PARK to nie tylko nowoczesne budynki i nowe miejsca zamieszkania, ale również szansa na ożywienie tej części Warszawy. Projekt ten będzie kontynuacją historii tego miejsca, przynosząc nowe życie i korzyści mieszkańcom i społeczności lokalnej.

The F.S.O. PARK project by renowned developer OKAM is set to be a significant milestone in the history of the area. The investment will encompass a wide range of new residential apartments, commercial and service premises, a primary school, and green spaces.

The first phase of the project will see the construction of approximately 2,000 residential units in buildings of varying heights, ranging from 3 to 8 floors. This architectural diversity will create an interesting urban landscape. Additionally, over 60 commercial and service premises will be located on the ground floors of the buildings, enriching the neighborhood’s infrastructure.

The location of the investment is strategically chosen. It is situated near public transportation stops, the S8 expressway, and a railway station. Furthermore, there are plans for the construction of a metro station in the vicinity in the future. OKAM is working closely with the Warsaw Road Management Authority to establish the optimal entrance and exit points from the housing estate, as well as the internal road network.

One of the most important elements of the F.S.O. PARK will be the educational infrastructure. According to the plan, OKAM will build and transfer a public primary school to the city free of charge, which will accommodate around 650 students. Additionally, the development will include sports and recreational areas such as sports fields, bicycle paths, and jogging trails.

Great emphasis will also be placed on greenery and environmental protection. There will be a construction of 20 hectares of green spaces, with 10 hectares dedicated to the central park. In the first phase of the project, approximately 7 hectares of green areas will be created, including a main park of around 2 hectares. The developer is also committed to implementing eco-friendly solutions aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and plastic consumption, as well as improving quality of life by reducing temperature and noise levels.

Phase I of the F.S.O. PARK investment, covering 13.5 hectares, will be publicly accessible and not enclosed by fencing. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025 and expected to last approximately 10 years. The entire architectural project is the result of collaboration between the WXCA and SAWAWA studios, who developed the concept based on the 2019 Master Plan commissioned by the City Office and prepared by Dawos.

F.S.O. PARK is not just about modern buildings and new places to live but also an opportunity to revitalize this part of Warsaw. This project will continue the story of this place, bringing new life and benefits to residents and the local community.