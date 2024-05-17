Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Popyt na domy jednorodzinne rośnie wraz z pandemią

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 17 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Popyt na domy jednorodzinne gwałtownie wzrósł w związku z wybuchem pandemii COVID-19, a po czterech latach nadal jest bardzo duży. Według danych ze strony Otodom, w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku deweloperzy sprzedali 1,7 tysiąca takich nieruchomości, co stanowi wzrost o 7% w porównaniu z poprzednim kwartałem.

Według Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego, w marcu 2024 roku inwestorzy indywidualni rozpoczęli budowę 7,6 tysiąca domów, co stanowi wzrost o 31% w porównaniu do lutego i aż o 117% w porównaniu do stycznia.

Rynkowi eksperci zauważają nowe trendy na rynku domów jednorodzinnych. Ceny takich nieruchomości mogą zostać wpływane przez nowy program wsparcia dla mieszkalnictwa.

Budowa domu może być przedsięwzięciem realizowanym na własną rękę lub z pomocą specjalistów. Przy każdej opcji są zarówno wady, jak i zalety. W rozmowie z ekspertem z serwisu Extradom.pl, Wojciechem Rynkowskim, omawiane są kwestie, której metody można zaoszczędzić więcej.

Alternatywą dla budowy domu jest zakup gotowej nieruchomości. W rozmowie z doradcą rynku nieruchomości, Tomaszem Błeszyńskim, poruszane są motywacje związane z tym wyborem.

Również deweloper, Rafał Lorek z firmy Port Development, wypowiada się na temat sytuacji na rynku domów jednorodzinnych. Omawia m.in. koszty zakupu domu oraz czy potencjalni inwestorzy czekają na rządowy program wsparcia dla mieszkalnictwa.

Pandemia COVID-19 ma z pewnością wpływ na rynek domów jednorodzinnych, który doświadcza wzrostu popytu. Warto zwrócić uwagę na zmiany trendów oraz programy wsparcia, aby dostosować się do zmieniającej się sytuacji.

The demand for single-family homes has seen a rapid increase due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and remains strong after four years. According to data from the Otodom website, developers sold 1,700 such properties in the first quarter of 2024, representing a 7% increase compared to the previous quarter.

According to the Central Statistical Office, individual investors started the construction of 7,600 houses in March 2024, which is a 31% increase compared to February and a staggering 117% increase compared to January.

Experts in the housing market are noticing new trends in the single-family home market. The prices of such properties may be influenced by a new government support program for housing.

Building a house can be a DIY project or done with the help of professionals, and there are pros and cons to each option. In a conversation with an expert from the Extradom.pl website, Wojciech Rynkowski, they discuss the methods through which one can save more money.

An alternative to building a house is purchasing a ready-made property. In a conversation with a real estate market advisor, Tomasz Błeszyński, they discuss the motivations behind this choice.

Additionally, developer Rafał Lorek from Port Development company shares his insights on the situation in the single-family home market. He discusses the costs of purchasing a house and whether potential investors are waiting for the government support program for housing.

The COVID-19 pandemic certainly has an impact on the single-family home market, which is experiencing an increase in demand. It is worth paying attention to changing trends and support programs in order to adapt to the evolving situation.