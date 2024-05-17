Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż nieruchomości w Gminie Nowa Ruda – okazja dla rolników

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 17 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Wójt Gminy Nowa Ruda ogłosił wykaz nieruchomości przeznaczonych do sprzedaży w okresie od 16 maja 2024 r. do 5 czerwca 2024 r. Działki, które trafiają na sprzedaż, znajdują się w różnych miejscowościach gminy i oferują różne powierzchnie i możliwości zagospodarowania.

Jedna z nieruchomości, oznaczona jako nr księgi wieczystej SW1K/00112800/5, jest położona w Woliborzu i ma powierzchnię 0,6982 ha. Działka ta, użytkowana rolniczo, podlega terenowi użytkowania rolniczego z symbolem WO.11.R. Cena tej nieruchomości wynosi 101 000 zł, zwolniona z podatku VAT.

Kolejna nieruchomość, oznaczona jako nr księgi wieczystej SW1K/00112802/9, znajduje się w Włodowicach i ma powierzchnię 1,61 ha. Jest to również działka niezabudowana, użytkowana rolniczo i przeznaczona do sprzedaży. Cena wynosi 100 000 zł, zwolniona z podatku VAT.

W Dzikowcu dostępne są dwie nieruchomości. Pierwsza, oznaczona jako nr księgi wieczystej SW1K/00112799/4, ma powierzchnię 0,38 ha i jest użytkowana rolniczo. Cena wynosi 55 000 zł, zwolniona z podatku VAT. Druga, oznaczona jako nr księgi wieczystej SW1K/00112798/7, ma powierzchnię 1,41 ha i również jest użytkowana rolniczo. Na tej działce znajdują się również kępy brzózek o niskiej wartości użytkowej. Cena tej nieruchomości wynosi 232 000 zł, zwolniona z podatku VAT.

Dla osób, które mogą skorzystać z pierwszeństwa w nabyciu nieruchomości na podstawie ustawy o gospodarce nieruchomościami, istnieje możliwość złożenia wniosku o nabycie w ciągu 6 tygodni od dnia wywieszenia wykazu.

To doskonała okazja dla rolników i osób zainteresowanych nieruchomościami rolnymi w Gminie Nowa Ruda. Każda z tych nieruchomości oferuje różne możliwości zagospodarowania, zapewniając potencjalnym nabywcom elastyczność i wolność w planowaniu przyszłości.

The announcement by the Mayor of the Nowa Ruda Commune regarding the sale of properties presents an opportunity for individuals interested in agricultural land in the area. The properties available for sale are located in various towns within the commune and offer different sizes and possibilities for development.

One of the properties, identified as land register number SW1K/00112800/5, is situated in Wolibórz and spans an area of 0.6982 hectares. This agriculturally utilized plot falls under agricultural land use with the symbol WO.11.R. The price of this property is 101,000 PLN, exempt from VAT.

Another property, designated as land register number SW1K/00112802/9, is located in Włodowice and covers an area of 1.61 hectares. It is also an undeveloped agricultural plot intended for sale. The price for this property is 100,000 PLN, exempt from VAT.

In Dzikowiec, there are two available properties. The first one, with the land register number SW1K/00112799/4, has an area of 0.38 hectares and is used for agricultural purposes. The price for this property is 55,000 PLN, exempt from VAT. The second one, identified as land register number SW1K/00112798/7, spans an area of 1.41 hectares and is also utilized for agriculture. Additionally, this plot contains clusters of birch trees with low utility value. The price of this property is 232,000 PLN, exempt from VAT.

Individuals who qualify for priority acquisition of properties according to the Real Estate Management Act have the opportunity to submit an application within 6 weeks from the day of the announcement.

This is an excellent opportunity for farmers and individuals interested in agricultural properties in the Nowa Ruda Commune. Each of these properties offers various development possibilities, providing potential buyers with flexibility and freedom in planning their futures.

For more information about the properties available for sale and the real estate market in the Nowa Ruda Commune, please visit the official website of the commune. Further details and market forecasts can be found on the Agroklasa.pl platform, which specializes in agricultural properties.