Ceny nieruchomości w Polsce uznawane za najbardziej niezawodne inwestycje

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny nieruchomości w Polsce utrzymują się na wysokim poziomie, a trend wzrostowy będzie trwał jeszcze przez wiele lat. Ekonomiści przewidują, że wartość metra kwadratowego może wzrosnąć o 7 proc. do końca 2025 roku.

W przeciwieństwie do większości innych krajów europejskich, gdzie ceny mieszkań spadły, polski rynek nieruchomości stale się rozwija. Analitycy przypisują ten fakt opóźnionemu wprowadzeniu rządowych dopłat do kredytów hipotecznych. Wpływ wysokich stóp procentowych i utrudnionego dostępu do finansowania spowodował jednak obniżenie tzw. indeksu dostępności mieszkań o ponad połowę.

Jednak rządowe programy wsparcia, takie jak Bezpieczny Kredyt, w znaczący sposób obniżają efektywną stopę oprocentowania kredytów hipotecznych. Dzięki temu stopy oprocentowania spadły z ponad 8 proc. do niespełna 3 proc. Dalsze wzrosty cen nieruchomości są zatem nieuniknione.

Ekonomiści zauważają, że w krótkim terminie możliwa jest niewielka korekta cen, która może wystąpić dopiero w drugim kwartale przyszłego roku. Jest to spowodowane restrykcyjną polityką pieniężną rządów. Jednak w dłuższej perspektywie to procesy demograficzne będą miały wpływ na ochłodzenie rynku nieruchomości, zwłaszcza poza największymi aglomeracjami.

Bank Pekao, jedna z największych instytucji finansowych w regionie Europy Środkowo-Wschodniej, potwierdza te prognozy. Bank jest notowany na Giełdzie Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie i obsługuje miliony klientów. Dane te potwierdzają, że inwestowanie w nieruchomości w Polsce jest nadal jednym z najbardziej niezawodnych sposobów na zwiększenie kapitału.

The real estate industry in Poland is experiencing a high level of property prices, and experts predict that this upward trend will continue for many years to come. Economists forecast that the value per square meter could increase by 7% by the end of 2025.

Unlike most other European countries, where housing prices have fallen, the Polish real estate market continues to thrive. Analysts attribute this to the delayed introduction of government subsidies for mortgage loans. However, the impact of high interest rates and limited access to financing has resulted in a decrease of over 50% in the housing affordability index.

Nevertheless, government support programs such as „Bezpieczny Kredyt” significantly reduce the effective interest rate on mortgage loans. As a result, interest rates have dropped from over 8% to just under 3%. Therefore, further increases in property prices are inevitable.

Economists note that in the short term, a slight correction in prices may be possible, which could occur in the second quarter of next year. This is due to the restrictive monetary policies implemented by the government. However, in the longer term, demographic processes will have an impact on cooling down the real estate market, especially outside of the major metropolitan areas.

Bank Pekao, one of the largest financial institutions in the Central and Eastern European region, confirms these forecasts. The bank is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and serves millions of customers. These data confirm that investing in real estate in Poland remains one of the most reliable ways to increase capital.

