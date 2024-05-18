Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Indeks dostępności mieszkań w Polsce może wzrosnąć mimo podwyższenia stóp procentowych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 18 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Wraz z utrzymującymi się na podwyższonym poziomie stopami procentowymi, kosztami kredytów i utrudnionym dostępem do finansowania indeks dostępności mieszkań w Polsce obniżył się znacznie. Jednak stosunek wolumenu hipotek do dochodów rozporządzalnych gospodarstw domowych wciąż jest jednym z najniższych w Europie, co sugeruje, że istnieje potencjał do zwiększenia zakredytowania Polaków.

Ekspert Roy zauważa, że mimo obecnych trudności na rynku nieruchomości, perspektywa demograficzna może przyczynić się do dalszego wzrostu tego sektora. Jednakże ten wzrost będzie bardziej zauważalny poza największymi aglomeracjami.

Wielu ekonomistów uważa, że podwyżki stóp procentowych będą utrzymywać się aż do końca 2025 roku. Jeśli tak się stanie, dodatkowo wpłynie to na zdolność kredytową mieszkańców, co może jeszcze bardziej utrudnić dostęp do finansowania. Niemniej jednak, perspektywa rozwoju Polski i popyt na mieszkania pozostają nadal obiecujące.

Mimo spadku dostępności mieszkań, eksperci wskazują, że rosnąca liczba inwestycji deweloperskich, zwłaszcza na obrzeżach większych miast, może przyczynić się do zwiększenia podaży. To z kolei może wpłynąć na ustabilizowanie rynku i nawet umiarkowane obniżenie cen.

Podsumowując, mimo trudności na rynku nieruchomości, perspektywa demograficzna i rosnąca liczba inwestycji deweloperskich wskazują na potencjał wzrostu indeksu dostępności mieszkań w Polsce. Choć podwyżki stóp procentowych i rosnące koszty kredytów mogą stanowić wyzwanie dla kupujących, istnieje nadal popyt na nieruchomości, zwłaszcza poza największymi aglomeracjami.

The real estate industry in Poland has been facing challenges due to high interest rates, increasing costs of credits, and limited access to financing. As a result, the housing affordability index in the country has significantly decreased. However, the ratio of mortgage volume to disposable income of households in Poland is still one of the lowest in Europe, indicating potential for increased borrowing among Poles.

Despite the current difficulties in the real estate market, demographic prospects suggest further growth in the sector. Expert Roy points out that this growth will be more noticeable outside of the largest urban areas. This presents opportunities for developers and investors to focus on smaller cities and towns where the demand for housing is expected to rise.

Many economists predict that interest rate hikes will continue until the end of 2025. If this indeed happens, it will further impact the borrowing capacity of residents, making it even more challenging to access financing. Nevertheless, the overall development prospects of Poland and the demand for housing remain promising.

Although the availability of housing has decreased, experts suggest that the increasing number of real estate investments, especially on the outskirts of major cities, can contribute to an increase in supply. This, in turn, may stabilize the market and even lead to moderate price reductions.

In summary, despite the difficulties in the real estate market, demographic prospects and the growing number of developer investments indicate potential for growth in the housing affordability index in Poland. While interest rate hikes and rising credit costs may pose challenges for buyers, there is still demand for properties, particularly outside of the largest urban areas.