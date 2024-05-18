Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Licytacje komornicze – szansa na oszczędności na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 18 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

PKP Nieruchomości, wojewódzka spółka z branży nieruchomości, ponownie wystawia na sprzedaż mieszkania w województwie zachodniopomorskim. Oferty są po prostu nieprawdopodobnie tanie! Domy są dostępne nawet za pół ceny. Jeśli szukasz okazji, sprawdź również najnowsze ogłoszenia licytacji komorniczych w Koszalinie i okolicy!

Licytacje komornicze to doskonała okazja na zaoszczędzenie pieniędzy i zdobycie nieruchomości po bardzo atrakcyjnej cenie. Warto zwrócić uwagę na domy i mieszkania, które będą licytowane w najbliższym czasie przez komorników w zachodniopomorskim. Warto wspomnieć, że w 2008 roku Krajowa Rada Komornicza uruchomiła pierwszą wersję witryny internetowej zawierającą informacje na temat licytacji nieruchomości i mienia ruchomego.

Jeśli pierwsza licytacja nie powiedzie się, cena wywoławcza zostaje obniżona do ⅔ wartości. Dzięki temu licytacje komornicze często stanowią szansę na zakup mieszkania w naprawdę atrakcyjnej cenie. Wszystkie informacje dotyczące licytacji komorniczych można znaleźć na stronie licytacje.komornik.pl, gdzie dostępne są również bardziej szczegółowe dane. Zachęcamy do sprawdzenia!

PKP S.A., odpowiedzialne za realizację przetargu na nieruchomości, przeprowadza przetarg ustny nieograniczony w formie licytacji oraz pisemny nieograniczony (ofertowy). Mogą w nim wziąć udział zarówno osoby fizyczne, jak i prawne, a także podmioty nie posiadające osobowości prawnej. Ogłoszenia o przetargach publikowane są w ogólnokrajowym dzienniku, z odpowiednim wyprzedzeniem czasowym – 30 dni przed terminem przetargu, jeśli cena wywoławcza nieruchomości przekracza 5 tys. euro, lub 60 dni przed terminem, jeśli cena wywoławcza wynosi co najmniej 500 tys. euro.

Niezależnie od ceny wywoławczej, ogłoszenie o przetargu jest również udostępniane na stronie internetowej PKP S.A. Dodatkowo, spółka może sprzedawać nieruchomości w trybie rokowań. W takim przypadku ogłoszenia ukazują się w prasie ogólnokrajowej co najmniej 21 dni przed terminem składania ofert, a oferty można składać 7 dni przed wyznaczonym terminem rokowań.

Jeśli szukasz nieruchomości w atrakcyjnej cenie, licytacje komornicze są doskonałą okazją do oszczędności. Nie przegap możliwości zakupu mieszkania lub domu w Zachodniopomorskiem po naprawdę korzystnej cenie!

