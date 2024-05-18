Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Maciej Kamiński – ekspert zajmujący się rozwojem biznesu w AXI IMMO Services.

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Maciej Kamiński dołączył do zespołu AXI IMMO Services jako Head of Business Development. Jego głównym zadaniem będzie formułowanie i wdrażanie strategii rozwoju biznesu, negocjowanie i zawieranie umów. Jednak to nie wszystko, czym może się pochwalić nowy członek zespołu.

Maciej Kamiński ma na swoim koncie ponad 20-letnie doświadczenie na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych. Jego kariera świadczy o niezwykłych umiejętnościach przywódczych i zarządczych. W latach 2003–2014 zarządzał budynkami biurowymi jako Zarządca Obiektu i Nieruchomości. Następnie objął kierownictwo 20-osobowego zespołu, zarządzając ponad 350 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych nieruchomości. Awansował na stanowisko wiceprezesa w Buma Service sp. z o.o. w 2017 roku, co było dowodem uznania jego umiejętności. Kolejnym etapem w jego karierze był kierownictwo 30-osobowego zespołu zarządzającego w Globalworth Poland, gdzie zarządzał budynkami komercyjnymi o powierzchni ponad 600 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych.

Przyłączenie Macieja Kamińskiego do zespołu AXI IMMO Services znacząco przyczyni się do dalszego rozwoju i ekspansji firmy na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych. Jego dogłębna wiedza i wieloletnie doświadczenie w zakresie kompleksowego zarządzania nieruchomościami będą cennym wsparciem dla klientów firmy. Jego umiejętność podejmowania strategicznych decyzji oraz głęboka świadomość biznesu sprawiają, że jest doskonałym partnerem do rozwijania zespołu.

AXI IMMO Services oferuje kompleksowe usługi doradcze związane z nieruchomościami komercyjnymi, w tym leasingiem magazynów i biur, zarządzaniem nieruchomościami oraz wyceną nieruchomości. Firma specjalizuje się również w nabyciu gruntów i sprzedaży oraz usługach zarządzania łańcuchem dostaw B2B i B2C.

Dzięki nowemu członkowi zespołu AXI IMMO Services będzie miało jeszcze więcej możliwości wspierania klientów i rozwijania swojego biznesu na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych.

The commercial real estate industry is a significant sector of the economy, encompassing a wide range of properties such as office buildings, warehouses, retail spaces, and industrial facilities. In recent years, the market for commercial real estate has been experiencing steady growth, fueled by factors such as urbanization, economic development, and the rise of e-commerce.

According to market forecasts, the global commercial real estate market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 6% from 2021 to 2026. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including increasing demand for office spaces in emerging economies, the expansion of e-commerce and logistics sectors, and the growing popularity of co-working spaces.

However, the industry also faces several challenges. One of the key issues is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the market and caused uncertainty among investors and tenants. The shift towards remote work and the closure of non-essential businesses have resulted in reduced demand for office and retail spaces. As a result, landlords and property owners have had to adapt their strategies and find new ways to attract tenants and ensure the profitability of their properties.

Another challenge in the commercial real estate industry is the increasing competition among market players. With the growing demand for properties, developers and investors are entering the market, leading to an oversupply of certain types of properties in some locations. This oversupply can put pressure on rental rates and occupancy levels, making it more challenging for property owners to generate returns on their investments.

To address these challenges and capitalize on the opportunities in the market, companies like AXI IMMO Services play a crucial role. By offering comprehensive advisory services related to commercial real estate, including leasing, property management, and valuation, they help clients navigate the complexities of the market and make informed decisions. Through the addition of industry experts like Maciej Kamiński, AXI IMMO Services can further enhance their ability to support clients and drive business growth.

For more information about the commercial real estate industry and related topics, you can visit National Association of Real Estate Editors, National Apartment Association, or Building Owners and Managers Association International. These organizations provide valuable insights, market data, and resources for professionals and individuals interested in the industry.