Nieruchomości w Polsce: Perspektywy na dalszy wzrost cen

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny nieruchomości w Polsce, mimo kilku wyjątków, rosną i będą rosły w przyszłości. Według ekonomistów z Banku Pekao, wzrost cen nadal nie osiągnął szczytu i spodziewane są dalsze wzrosty w najbliższych latach. Może to nie być dobra wiadomość dla przyszłych nabywców, zwłaszcza tych zainteresowanych mieszkaniami w dużych miastach.

W ciągu lat 2018-2023 ceny nieruchomości w Polsce wzrosły o średnio 59 procent. Chociaż ta liczba brzmi imponująco, po uwzględnieniu inflacji cena mieszkań wzrosła „tylko” o 20 procent. Według autorów raportu, to i stabilny wzrost wynagrodzeń sprawiają, że dostępność mieszkań jest nadal względnie stabilna.

Jednak w latach 2022-2023 zanotowano wyraźny spadek dostępności kredytowej na mieszkania, głównie dla tych, którzy nie korzystają z rządowych programów subsydiowania hipotek. Obecnie tylko 30 procent mieszkań jest kupowane na kredyt, co nie wpływa istotnie na kształtowanie się rynku.

Wysokie stopy procentowe mogłyby teoretycznie zahamować wzrost cen nieruchomości poprzez ograniczenie popytu na kredyty hipoteczne. Jednak programy wsparcia kredytobiorców obniżyły koszty kredytów, co przekłada się na utrzymanie cen na wysokim poziomie.

Możliwością wprowadzenia pewnej stabilizacji na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce jest zmieniająca się demografia. Pomimo ogólnego trendu wyludniania się kraju, największe aglomeracje miejskie odnotują wzrost liczby mieszkańców do 2040 roku. To sprawia, że deweloperzy nadal będą odpowiadać na rosnące zapotrzebowanie na mieszkania.

Prognozy ekonomistów sugerują, że dopiero w drugim kwartale 2025 roku można spodziewać się minimalnego spadku cen nieruchomości. Jednak słaby spadek nie oznacza końca długoterminowych wzrostów. Popyt nadal przeważa nad podażą na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce, co utrzymuje ceny na wysokim poziomie.

Nieruchomości w Polsce nadal pozostają atrakcyjnym rynkiem inwestycyjnym, jednak potencjalni nabywcy muszą być przygotowani na dalszy wzrost cen. Przyszłe zmiany demograficzne mogą wprowadzić pewną równowagę, ale na obniżenie cen trzeba będzie jeszcze poczekać.

The real estate industry in Poland has shown consistent growth in recent years and is projected to continue rising in the future. According to economists from Bank Pekao, the price increase has not yet reached its peak, and further growth is expected in the coming years. This may not be good news for future buyers, especially those interested in apartments in large cities.

Between 2018 and 2023, property prices in Poland increased by an average of 59 percent. However, when adjusted for inflation, the actual increase in apartment prices was only around 20 percent. The stable growth of wages, coupled with this relatively moderate price increase, has contributed to the continued affordability of housing.

However, in 2022-2023, a significant decline in mortgage availability was observed, mainly for those who do not participate in government programs subsidizing mortgages. Currently, only 30 percent of homes are purchased with a mortgage, which does not significantly impact the market.

Higher interest rates could theoretically dampen the rise in property prices by reducing the demand for mortgages. However, government support programs have lowered the cost of borrowing, which has contributed to maintaining prices at a high level.

Changing demographics offer a possibility of introducing some stability in the Polish real estate market. Despite a general trend of depopulation in the country, the largest urban agglomerations are projected to experience population growth until 2040. This means that developers will continue to respond to the growing demand for housing.

Economists’ forecasts suggest that a minimal decline in property prices can be expected only in the second quarter of 2025. However, this slight decline does not mark the end of long-term price increases. Demand still outweighs supply in the Polish real estate market, keeping prices at a high level.

Real estate in Poland remains an attractive investment market, but potential buyers must be prepared for further price increases. Future demographic changes may introduce some balance, but a significant decrease in prices is still to be expected.

