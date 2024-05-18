Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy członek zarządu Polskiego Holdingu Nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 18 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Polski Holding Nieruchomości S.A. ogłosił powołanie nowego członka zarządu na stanowisko ds. Zarządzania Aktywami Nieruchomościowymi. Maciej Klukowski dołączył do zespołu 17 maja 2024 roku.

Maciej Klukowski ma imponujące doświadczenie na rynku nieruchomości, szczególnie w obszarze najmu i sprzedaży. Kierował wdrażaniem nowych produktów oraz zarządzał zespołami najmu i sprzedaży. Bierze również udział w procesach restrukturyzacji firm działających w branży nieruchomości i wprowadzaniu ich na giełdę papierów wartościowych.

Przed dołączeniem do Polskiego Holdingu Nieruchomości, Maciej Klukowski pełnił różnorodne funkcje kierownicze w innych firmach. Był dyrektorem działu home management w Metrohouse Franchise S.A., gdzie tworzył produkty PRS, zarządzał mieszkaniami na wynajem i rozwijał nowe oferty. We wcześniejszym okresie pracował jako dyrektor sprzedaży i najmu w Orange Polska S.A., gdzie uczestniczył w tworzeniu strategii sprzedaży portfelowej nieruchomości i nadzorował wynajem i sprzedaż nieruchomości na terenie całego kraju. Ponadto, przez wiele lat był dyrektorem biura najmu w Polskim Holdingu Nieruchomości S.A. (poprzednio Dipservice S.A.).

Maciej Klukowski jest absolwentem Uniwersytetu Warszawskiego na kierunku Rachunkowość i Finanse. Ukończył również studia doktoranckie w Szkole Głównej Handlowej w Warszawie oraz posiada tytuł doktora Akademii Wychowania Fizycznego.

Polski Holding Nieruchomości S.A. jest jednym z wiodących podmiotów na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce. Powołanie Macieja Klukowskiego na stanowisko członka zarządu wzbogaci zespół zarządzający aktywami nieruchomościowymi i przyczyni się do dalszego rozwoju firmy.

Polski Holding Nieruchomości S.A. is a leading real estate entity in Poland. The appointment of Maciej Klukowski as a member of the board for Real Estate Asset Management is expected to enhance the team managing the company’s real estate assets and contribute to its further growth.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and strong economic development have been key drivers for this industry’s expansion. With an increasing demand for housing, commercial spaces, and infrastructure development, the real estate market in Poland offers numerous opportunities for investment and development.

According to market forecasts, the Polish real estate sector is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. Factors such as low interest rates, government incentives, and a stable political and economic environment are likely to contribute to the positive outlook for the industry. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce has created a boom in the warehousing and logistics sector, further fueling demand for commercial real estate.

However, the industry also faces several challenges and issues. One of the major concerns is the affordability of housing, especially in major urban centers. The rising property prices have made it difficult for many residents to purchase homes, leading to a growing demand for rental properties. This has resulted in a need for innovative rental solutions and the development of affordable housing projects.

Another issue faced by the real estate industry in Poland is the shortage of skilled labor. With the increasing number of development projects, there is a growing demand for architects, engineers, construction workers, and other professionals. The industry needs to address this shortage by investing in training programs and attracting talent.

In conclusion, the appointment of Maciej Klukowski as a member of the board at Polski Holding Nieruchomości S.A. will contribute to the company’s growth and development in the dynamic and expanding real estate industry in Poland.