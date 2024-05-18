Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spadki na rynku, ale sektor nieruchomości radzi sobie dobrze, zwłaszcza Develia

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Dzisiejsze początki sesji na polskim rynku charakteryzują się spadkami. Główne indeksy notują korekty po osiągnięciu wczorajszych szczytów. WIG traci dziś 0,5%, WIG20 zanotował spadek o 0,4%, a mniejsze indeksy, mWIG40 i sWIG80, tracą około 0,3%.

Jednak pozytywnym sektorem na dzisiejszej sesji jest sektor nieruchomości. WI-Nieruchomości rośnie o prawie 2%, a wśród spółek deweloperskich szczególnie dobrze radzi sobie Develia, którą można pochwalić za wypłatę dywidendy. Spółka zanotowała wzrost o 3,5%. Również Atal wznosi się o 2,91%, a Dom Development zyskuje dzisiaj ponad 2,5%.

Niestety, banki doświadczają spadków, które ciążą na wynikach rynku. WIG-Banki traci dziś 1,58% i zbliża się do poziomu minimów kwietniowych, tracąc tym samym wszystkie zyski wygenerowane w ostatnim miesiącu. Z kolei Bank Pekao (-2,4%), BNP Paribas (-1,9%) i PKO BP (-1,81%) są najbardziej dotknięte tymi spadkami.

W głównym indeksie „blue chips” brakuje mocniejszych sygnałów popytowych. Jedyną spółką z wyraźniejszym wzrostem jest Orange Polska, która rośnie o 1,3%. Pozostałe rosnące spółki poruszają się wokół niskiej dynamiki, zbliżając się do cen zamknięcia poprzedniej sesji.

Pomimo spadków na rynku, spółki deweloperskie kontynuują swoje wzrosty. Warto zauważyć, że Develia wypłaci dywidendę w wysokości 0,5 zł. To jest pozytywna informacja dla inwestorów tej spółki.

The real estate industry in Poland is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. Market forecasts suggest that increasing urbanization, favorable mortgage conditions, and a growing economy will drive demand for residential and commercial properties. Additionally, the government is implementing policies to attract foreign investors, further stimulating the industry.

However, the industry also faces challenges. One major issue is the shortage of affordable housing in urban areas. This has led to rising property prices, making it difficult for first-time buyers to enter the market. The government has initiated programs and incentives to address this issue, but it remains a significant concern.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the real estate sector, with periods of lockdown and economic uncertainty affecting construction activities and property sales. However, the industry has shown resilience, with a gradual recovery as restrictions are eased and the economy stabilizes.

