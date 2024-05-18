Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost cen mieszkań w Polsce: Czy jesteśmy na krawędzi bańki mieszkaniowej?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 18 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Analitycy Banku Pekao przewidują, że wzrost cen nieruchomości w Polsce nie ustaje, a przed nami może być jeszcze większy skok. Z prognoz wynika, że do końca 2025 roku za metr kwadratowy będziemy płacić o 7 proc. więcej niż obecnie.

Zdaniem ekspertów, jednym z czynników wpływających na te rosnące ceny jest opóźnienie wprowadzenia rządowych dopłat do kredytów. Choć możliwe byłoby tymczasowe złagodzenie sytuacji, nie byłoby to długoterminowe rozwiązanie.

Innym czynnikiem hamującym wzrost cen jest utrzymanie się wysokich stóp procentowych. Ekonomista z Banku Pekao prognozuje, że stopy procentowe pozostaną na podwyższonym poziomie do końca 2025 roku. Wzrost kosztów kredytów i utrudniony dostęp do finansowania prawdopodobnie przyczynią się do obniżenia indeksu dostępności mieszkań o niemal połowę.

Jest to sytuacja, która budzi obawy o możliwość powstania bańki mieszkaniowej w Polsce. Wzrost cen, opóźnienie wsparcia rządowego i utrzymujące się wysokie koszty kredytów mogą stworzyć ryzyko dla osób planujących zakup mieszkania. Wzrastające koszty mogą wpływać na zdolność kredytową, a utrudnienia w dostępie do finansowania mogą ograniczyć liczbę potencjalnych nabywców.

Warto zauważyć, że skutkiem deflacji na europejskim rynku mieszkaniowym, ceny mieszkań w Polsce nadal rosną. Czy to oznacza, że jesteśmy na skraju bańki mieszkaniowej? Czas pokaże, czy prognozy ekspertów się sprawdzą i czy zobaczymy dalszy wzrost cen czy też sytuacja ulegnie zmianie. Jedno jest pewne – rynek nieruchomości w Polsce jest nadal dynamiczny i wzbudza wiele emocji.

The real estate industry in Poland is experiencing continued price growth, with experts from Bank Pekao predicting that this trend will continue with an even larger jump in prices. According to their forecasts, by the end of 2025, the price per square meter is expected to increase by 7 percent compared to current levels.

One of the factors contributing to these rising prices is the delayed introduction of government subsidies for loans. While a temporary easing of the situation would be possible, it wouldn’t provide a long-term solution. This delay has created uncertainty and has led to the continuation of high property prices.

Another factor that is impeding price growth is the persistence of high interest rates. Economists from Bank Pekao forecast that interest rates will remain elevated until the end of 2025. The increased cost of loans and limited access to financing are likely to lower the housing affordability index by almost half.

This situation raises concerns about the possibility of a housing bubble in Poland. The combination of price increases, delayed government support, and high borrowing costs could pose risks for individuals planning to purchase a property. The rising costs may affect creditworthiness, and difficulties in accessing financing may limit the number of potential buyers.

It is worth noting that despite deflationary pressures in the European housing market, property prices in Poland continue to rise. Does this mean that we are on the brink of a housing bubble? Only time will tell whether the experts’ forecasts prove accurate and whether we will continue to see further price growth or a change in the situation. However, one thing is certain – the real estate market in Poland remains dynamic and evokes strong emotions.

