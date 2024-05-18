Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost cen mieszkań w Polsce

18 maja, 2024

Ceny mieszkań w Polsce nadal rosną, osiągając rekordowy wzrost w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku. Według danych NBP dotyczących zmian cen mieszkań na rynku wtórnym, ceny wzrosły o 18,1 proc. w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku. To największy wzrost od wielu lat.

Choć wzrost cen mieszkań jest wolniejszy niż sugerują dane ofertowe, wynika to głównie z zakończenia programu „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 proc.”. Wraz z zapowiedzią braku pieniędzy na dopłaty do kredytów, na rynek nieruchomości napłynęło mnóstwo wniosków o skorzystanie z programu. To spowodowało panikę i nagły wzrost cen.

Bartosz Turek, główny analityk HREIT, zauważa, że podobna sytuacja miała miejsce przy innych programach, takich jak „Mieszkanie dla młodych”. W takich momentach wielu ludzi decyduje się na szybkie zaciągnięcie kredytów, aby skorzystać z programów przed ich zakończeniem.

W pięciu polskich miastach wojewódzkich cena za metr kwadratowy na rynku wtórnym wynosi już ponad 10 tys. zł. Są to Gdańsk, Gdynia, Kraków, Wrocław i Warszawa. Natomiast na rynku pierwotnym, czyli od deweloperów, ceny są z reguły wyższe.

Ważne jest zauważenie, że wzrost cen mieszkań dotyczy nie tylko dużych miast, ale także mniejszych ośrodków. Według danych NBP, w dziewięciu polskich miastach ceny na rynku pierwotnym przekroczyły już 10 tys. zł za metr kwadratowy.

Wzrost cen mieszkań w Polsce to ważne zjawisko, które ma duże znaczenie dla rynku nieruchomości i przyszłych nabywców. Wzrost cen może utrudnić dostęp do mieszkań, zwłaszcza dla osób o niższych dochodach. Analiza danych NBP i reakcje rynku są istotne dla zrozumienia sytuacji i podejmowania właściwych decyzji.

The rising prices of apartments in Poland are a significant trend in the real estate market, and it is important to understand the industry and market forecasts surrounding this issue. According to data from the National Bank of Poland (NBP) regarding changes in apartment prices on the secondary market, prices have increased by 18.1% compared to the previous year, marking the highest growth in many years.

The slower growth in apartment prices compared to the data from real estate listings can be attributed to the conclusion of the „Safe 2% Credit” program. With the announcement of a lack of funds for credit subsidies, there was a surge in applications for the program, leading to panic and a sudden increase in prices.

Bartosz Turek, the chief analyst at HREIT, notes that a similar situation occurred with other programs such as „Housing for the Young”. During such moments, many people opt to quickly take out loans to benefit from the programs before their expiration.

The price per square meter on the secondary market has already exceeded PLN 10,000 in five Polish provincial cities, including Gdańsk, Gdynia, Kraków, Wrocław, and Warsaw. On the other hand, prices on the primary market, which includes properties from developers, are generally higher.

It is important to note that the increase in apartment prices is not limited to major cities but also affects smaller towns. According to NBP data, in nine Polish cities, prices on the primary market have already surpassed PLN 10,000 per square meter.

The growth in apartment prices in Poland is a significant phenomenon with implications for the real estate market and future buyers. It may hinder access to housing, especially for individuals with lower incomes. Analyzing NBP data and monitoring market reactions are crucial for understanding the situation and making informed decisions.

