Zabrania się web scrapingu bez zgody Ringier Axel Springer Polska

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Systematyczne pobieranie treści z tej strony internetowej, jak również eksploracja tekstu i danych, czy to przez roboty, web crawlers, oprogramowanie, narzędzia lub dowolną manualną lub zautomatyzowaną metodą, bez uprzedniej, wyraźnej zgody Ringier Axel Springer Polska sp. z o.o. (RASP) jest zabronione. Ta praktyka, zwana web scrapingiem, jest nielegalna i narusza prawa własności intelektualnej RASP.

Web scraping to proces, w którym dane są pobierane z różnych źródeł, takich jak strony internetowe, i są wykorzystywane do różnych celów, na przykład do tworzenia oprogramowania lub szkolenia systemów uczących się maszynowo. Jednakże, jeśli nie masz wyraźnej zgody od RASP, nie wolno Ci pobierać treści ani danych z ich strony internetowej.

RASP ma prawo do ochrony swoich treści, danych i informacji, co obejmuje zarówno prawa autorskie, jak i prawo do ochrony bazy danych. Bez zgody RASP, nie wolno korzystać z tych treści ani ich przetwarzać w żaden sposób.

Warto zauważyć, że istnieją pewne wyjątki od tego zakazu. Jeśli treści, dane lub informacje są wykorzystywane w celu ułatwienia ich wyszukiwania przez wyszukiwarki internetowe, takie działanie jest dozwolone. Jednakże, jakiekolwiek inne wykorzystanie treści, danych lub informacji wymaga uprzedniej zgody RASP.

W przypadku naruszenia tych zasad, RASP ma prawo podjąć odpowiednie kroki prawne w celu ochrony swoich praw. Dlatego ważne jest, aby być świadomym i szanować te zasady, aby uniknąć nieprzyjemnych konsekwencji prawnych. Pamiętaj, że zawsze powinieneś uzyskać zgodę przed pobraniem lub wykorzystaniem treści, danych lub informacji z jakiejkolwiek strony internetowej.

Web scraping is a process where data is extracted from various sources, such as websites, and used for different purposes, such as software development or training machine learning systems. However, it is important to note that scraping content from the website of Ringier Axel Springer Polska (RASP) without their explicit consent is prohibited. This practice, known as web scraping, is illegal and violates the intellectual property rights of RASP.

RASP has the right to protect their content, data, and information, which includes both copyright and the rights to protect their database. Without consent from RASP, you are not allowed to use their content or process it in any way.

It is worth mentioning that there are certain exceptions to this prohibition. If the content, data, or information is being used to facilitate its discovery by internet search engines, such action is allowed. However, any other use of the content, data, or information requires prior consent from RASP.

In case of violation of these rules, RASP has the right to take appropriate legal measures to protect their rights. Therefore, it is important to be aware of and respect these rules to avoid any legal consequences. Remember that you should always obtain permission before downloading or using content, data, or information from any website.

