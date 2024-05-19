Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kiedy ceny mieszkań w Polsce zaczną spadać?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 19 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny mieszkań w Polsce od pewnego czasu rosną, ale coraz więcej wskazuje na to, że trend ten wkrótce się zmieni. Według analiz przeprowadzonych przez Analityków Banku Pekao, spadek cen mieszkań może nastąpić dopiero wiosną 2025 roku. Przed tą korektą, ceny metra kwadratowego mieszkań mogą jeszcze wzrosnąć z obecnych 13 500 zł do 15 500 zł. Następnie oczekuje się obniżenia do około 14 000 zł za metr, ale wciąż będą one wyższe o 7% niż obecnie.

Jest to zrozumiałe, ponieważ rynek nieruchomości potrzebuje czasu na reakcję na gwałtowne czynniki. Mimo że program „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” zakończył się pół roku temu, wciąż wpływa na ceny mieszkań. Analitycy oczekują, że jego wpływ będzie odczuwalny przynajmniej do końca tego roku. Dopiero potem można spodziewać się spadku cen, podobnie jak na Zachodzie.

Choć drogi kredyt i coraz większa liczba oferowanych mieszkań mogą stanowić przeszkody, istnieje kilka czynników, które mogą złagodzić spadek cen. Wzrost wynagrodzeń, nadal niezaspokojone potrzeby mieszkaniowe młodych Polaków oraz pieniądze frankowiczów (którzy otrzymają miliardy złotych z unieważnionych umów) mogą wpłynąć na utrzymanie cen na wyższym poziomie.

Analitycy Banku Pekao zauważają również kilka innych trendów na rynku nieruchomości. Coraz większa różnica między cenami mieszkań na rynku pierwotnym a wtórnym sugeruje, że coraz więcej osób decyduje się na zakup nowych mieszkań z uwagi na ich większą energooszczędność. Ponadto, na rynku pojawiają się coraz większe rabaty od cen ofertowych, szczególnie w przypadku nieruchomości wtórnych. Dłuższy czas potrzebny do sprzedaży nieruchomości może również oznaczać większą presję czasową i możliwość znalezienia okazji cenowych.

Podsumowując, choć ceny mieszkań w Polsce wciąż rosną, wkrótce można się spodziewać ich stabilizacji i ewentualnego spadku. Są to dobre wieści dla osób poszukujących okazji na rynku nieruchomości, które mogą skorzystać zarówno z większych rabatów, jak i możliwości negocjacji cen. Jednak należy pamiętać, że pełny obraz przyszłości rynku nieruchomości jest złożony i zależy od wielu czynników, takich jak demografia czy stymulacje ze strony rządu.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing a steady rise in housing prices, but recent analysis suggests that this trend may soon change. According to analysts from Bank Pekao, a decline in housing prices may occur as early as spring 2025. Before this correction, the price per square meter of apartments may still increase from the current 13,500 PLN to 15,500 PLN. Subsequently, a decrease to around 14,000 PLN per square meter is expected, but prices will still be 7% higher than they are currently.

This trend is understandable as the real estate market needs time to react to rapid factors. Even though the „Safe Credit 2%” program ended six months ago, it still has an impact on housing prices. Analysts expect its influence to be noticeable at least until the end of this year. Only after that can a decrease in prices be expected, as seen in Western countries.

While expensive loans and an increasing number of available apartments may pose obstacles, there are several factors that may mitigate the decline in prices. Rising wages, the still unmet housing needs of young Poles, and the money received by borrowers in Swiss francs (who will receive billions of PLN from invalidated contracts) may contribute to maintaining prices at a higher level.

Bank Pekao analysts also note several other trends in the real estate market. The increasing difference between prices in the primary and secondary market suggests that more people are opting to purchase new apartments due to their greater energy efficiency. Additionally, larger discounts from offer prices, especially for secondary properties, are becoming more common. The longer time required to sell properties may also create time pressure and the possibility of finding price opportunities.

In summary, although housing prices in Poland continue to rise, stabilization and even a decline can be expected in the near future. This is good news for individuals looking for opportunities in the real estate market, as they can take advantage of larger discounts and negotiation possibilities. However, it should be noted that the full picture of the future real estate market is complex and depends on multiple factors such as demographics and government stimuli.

For more information on the Polish real estate market, you can visit the Bank Pekao website, which provides insights and analysis.