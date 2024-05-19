Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Program „Mieszkanie na start” wciąż w zawieszeniu po ostrym oporze

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 19 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Premier Donald Tusk jest mocno zaniepokojony wprowadzeniem programu „Mieszkanie na start”, pomimo obietnic wyborczych. W przeszłości już pojawiły się wątpliwości dotyczące tego programu, co świadczy o pierwotnie zaproponowanym roku czasu na jego realizację. Powodem takiego zawahania się jest twarda postawa koalicjantów, którzy wyrażają sprzeciw jeszcze przed przedstawieniem projektu w Sejmie. Jednak najważniejsze jest twarda reakcja tysiący Polaków, którzy wypowiedzieli się przeciwko programowi.

Zamiast cytować słowo „hejt” w ustach przedstawiciela rządu, warto odnieść się do ostrych krytyk analityków, którzy ostro skrytykowali program. Protestujący Kowalscy podkreślają, że wszystkie dotychczasowe programy wspierające dopłatami pierwszych nabywców mieszkań mają negatywny wpływ na ceny mieszkań. Swoje efekty pokazał ostatni program „Bezpieczny kredyt 2%”, gdzie oszczędności w wyższym oprocentowaniu kredytu zostały zniwelowane przez wzrost cen nieruchomości, nawet o 25% w Gdańsku.

Rząd próbuje opracować nowe instrumenty finansowe, które zapobiegną podobnym sytuacjom. Jednak jedynie sięga po pomysły, które w przeszłości okazały się nieskuteczne. Jest to sygnał, że program „Mieszkanie na start” nadal pozostaje w zawieszeniu, a jego wprowadzenie w życie jest niepewne.

Wiele osób czeka na rozwój sytuacji, a katalog programu „Mieszkanie na start” będzie dostępny dla prenumeratorów tygodnika „Zawsze Pomorze”, w siedzibach organizacji pracodawców oraz w ważniejszych punktach Trójmiasta. Tymczasem pozostaje nam obserwować, jak rząd będzie radził sobie z tym wyzwaniem i czy uda się stworzyć program, który rzeczywiście pomoże młodym Polakom w zdobyciu własnego mieszkania.

