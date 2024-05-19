Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Różnorodne strategie promocji deweloperów na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Deweloperzy na rynku nieruchomości stosują różnorodne strategie promocyjne w celu zwiększenia sprzedaży mieszkań. Niektórzy z nich oferują odroczenie terminu transakcji do czasu wejścia w życie programu „Na start”, dając klientom możliwość bezpłatnego rozwiązania umowy, jeśli nie uzyskają finansowania. Inni deweloperzy decydują się na obniżki cen, zwłaszcza w przypadku ostatnich mieszkań na osiedlu, które chcą sprzedać przed zamknięciem biura sprzedaży.

Promocje najczęściej pojawiają się u mniejszych deweloperów, którzy potrzebują dodatkowych środków na rozwój. Obniżone ceny dotyczą najczęściej mniej popularnych mieszkań, takich jak te o większej powierzchni. Lokale, na które jest największy popyt, zazwyczaj nie wymagają intensywnej promocji.

Analiza rynku wskazuje, że około 9% oferty w Warszawie, 12% we Wrocławiu oraz 22% w Krakowie stanowią gotowe mieszkania. Duża część z nich została oddana do użytku w ubiegłym roku, a pozostałe to mieszkania z I kwartału bieżącego roku oraz zaplanowane na 2022 rok. Deweloperzy często oferują niesprzedane lokale z niewielkimi rabatami wynoszącymi około 5%. Ostatnie mieszkania, które najczęściej nie są najbardziej atrakcyjne dla potencjalnych nabywców, mogą być oferowane z większymi zniżkami.

Warto również zauważyć, że po wprowadzeniu nowelizacji ustawy o ochronie praw nabywcy lokalu mieszkalnego lub domu jednorodzinnego, część deweloperów zdecydowała się na wyprzedaż mieszkań, które zostały wprowadzone do oferty przed tą datą. Jest to spowodowane obowiązkiem wpłacania składek do Deweloperskiego Funduszu Gwarancyjnego (DFG).

Wnioski można wyciągnąć, że deweloperzy stosują różnorodne strategie promocyjne, w zależności od swoich celów biznesowych oraz sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości. Oferują klientom różnego rodzaju korzyści, takie jak odroczenie terminu transakcji, obniżki cen czy też promocje dla konkretnych grup mieszkań. Poznanie tych strategii może być pomocne dla osób zainteresowanych zakupem mieszkania, aby móc świadomie podjąć decyzję i skorzystać z najlepszych ofert na rynku.

The real estate market is a dynamic and competitive industry. Developers employ various promotional strategies to boost sales of apartments. Some developers offer deferred transaction dates until the implementation of the „Na start” program, giving customers the option to terminate the contract free of charge if they do not obtain financing. Others choose to lower prices, especially for the remaining units in a housing estate that they want to sell before closing the sales office.

Promotions are most commonly seen among smaller developers who need additional funds for growth. Reduced prices usually apply to less popular apartments, such as those with larger floor areas. Units that are in high demand typically do not require intensive promotion.

Market analysis indicates that approximately 9% of the offerings in Warsaw, 12% in Wrocław, and 22% in Krakow are ready-to-move-in apartments. A significant portion of these units were completed last year, while the rest comprises apartments from the first quarter of the current year and those planned for 2022. Developers often offer unsold units with small discounts of around 5%. The last remaining apartments, which are often less attractive to potential buyers, may be offered with larger discounts.

It is also worth noting that after the amendment to the Act on the Protection of the Rights of Purchasers of Residential Units or Single-Family Houses, some developers decided to sell apartments that were introduced to the market before the effective date of the amendment. This is due to the obligation to contribute to the Developer Guarantee Fund (DFG).

In conclusion, developers employ various promotional strategies depending on their business goals and the real estate market situation. They offer customers a range of benefits, such as deferred transaction dates, price reductions, or promotions for specific groups of apartments. Understanding these strategies can be helpful for individuals interested in purchasing an apartment, enabling them to make informed decisions and take advantage of the best offers on the market.