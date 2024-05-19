Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spadek cen nieruchomości przemysłowych w Polsce – jakie są powody i jak kształtują się ceny w innych krajach?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny nieruchomości przemysłowych w Polsce doświadczyły spadku w I kwartale 2024 roku, utrzymując się na relatywnie wysokim poziomie w porównaniu z innymi krajami europejskimi. Według najnowszego raportu firmy Altus Group, rynek nieruchomości przemysłowych w Polsce zmniejszył się o 1,5% kwartał do kwartału.

Jednocześnie, ceny mieszkań w Polsce nadal rosną zgodnie z danymi NBP. Siedem największych miast Polski odnotowało średni wzrost o ponad 19%. To cieszy konsumentów, którzy chcą zainwestować w nieruchomości mieszkalne.

Ogólnie rzecz biorąc, europejski rynek nieruchomości przemysłowych doświadczył niewielkiego spadku w I kwartale 2024 roku. W porównaniu z innymi analizowanymi krajami przez Altus Group, Polska i Francja notują największe obniżki cen tego sektora. W Polsce wartości nieruchomości przemysłowych spadły o 1,9%, podczas gdy we Francji spadek wyniósł 2,1% kwartał do kwartału.

Podczas gdy większość krajów doświadczała obniżek, niektóre z nich notują wzrost cen nieruchomości przemysłowych. Przykładem są Dania i Niemcy, gdzie odnotowano wzrost o 2,1% i 1,1% odpowiednio.

Analiza Altus Group wykazuje, że czynniki wpływające na wartość nieruchomości przemysłowych to przede wszystkim wyższe czynsze i prognozy przepływów pieniężnych. W Polsce, spadek czynszów w tym sektorze w I kwartale 2024 roku wyniósł 1,9%.

Niewątpliwie rynek nieruchomości przemysłowych w Polsce doświadcza pewnych trudności, ale wyniki analizy Altus Group sugerują, że wartość tych nieruchomości nadal jest na stosunkowo wysokim poziomie w porównaniu do innych krajów europejskich. Warto monitorować dalszy rozwój sytuacji na tym rynku, aby ocenić jego przyszłość.

The industrial real estate market in Poland experienced a decline in prices in the first quarter of 2024, although they remained relatively high compared to other European countries. According to the latest report from Altus Group, the industrial real estate market in Poland decreased by 1.5% quarter over quarter.

In contrast, residential property prices in Poland continue to rise according to data from the National Bank of Poland. The seven largest cities in Poland recorded an average increase of over 19%. This is good news for consumers who are looking to invest in residential properties.

Overall, the European industrial real estate market saw a slight decline in the first quarter of 2024. Compared to other countries analyzed by Altus Group, Poland and France experienced the largest drops in prices in this sector. In Poland, industrial property values ​​decreased by 1.9%, while in France the decline was 2.1% quarter over quarter.

While most countries experienced declines, some have seen an increase in industrial property prices. Examples are Denmark and Germany, where an increase of 2.1% and 1.1% respectively were recorded.

The Altus Group analysis shows that factors affecting the value of industrial real estate are primarily higher rents and forecasted cash flows. In Poland, the decline in rents in this sector in the first quarter of 2024 was 1.9%.

Undoubtedly, the industrial real estate market in Poland is facing certain difficulties, but the results of the Altus Group analysis suggest that the value of these properties is still relatively high compared to other European countries. It is worth monitoring the further development of the situation in this market to assess its future.

