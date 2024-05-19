Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Trudny rynek nieruchomości w Krakowie: Czyżyny jako perspektywiczna dzielnica mieszkalna

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek nieruchomości w Krakowie stanowił poważne wyzwanie dla osób poszukujących mieszkania w poprzednim roku. Ograniczona liczba nowych lokali oraz wysokie ceny utrudniały zakup. Sytuacja w najbliższym czasie nie wygląda na poprawę, ponieważ planowane inwestycje są niewielkie, a dostępne mieszkania szybko się wyprzedają.

Jednak jedną z perspektywicznych dzielnic, która przyciąga uwagę zarówno deweloperów, jak i potencjalnych nabywców, jest Czyżyny. Ta dzielnica jest doskonale skomunikowana z centrum Krakowa i innymi częściami miasta, dzięki licznym liniami tramwajowym i autobusowym. Rozwija się dynamicznie, również za sprawą mieszkańców. Rewitalizacja placu zabaw i utworzenie nowej trasy spacerowej w ramach Budżetu Obywatelskiego to tylko niektóre z działań, które przyczyniły się do rozwoju Czyżyn. Liczne wydarzenia sportowe i kulturalne przyciągają zainteresowanie rodzin.

Popularność Czyżyn nie dziwi również ze względu na bezpieczeństwo, jakie oferuje. Statystyki krakowskiej policji wskazują, że to jedna z najbezpieczniejszych dzielnic w Krakowie. Mieszkańcy podkreślają, że mogą polegać na swoich sąsiadach, a przestrzenie wspólne i tereny zielone sprzyjają relacjom międzyludzkim. W Czyżynach znajduje się wiele miejsc oferujących rozrywkę dla rodzin, takich jak Muzeum Lotnictwa Polskiego czy Ogród Doświadczeń im. Stanisława Lema. Infrastruktura w dzielnicy jest dobrze rozwinięta, znajdują się tu m.in. przychodnie, sklepy, szkoły i przedszkola.

W niedalekiej przyszłości w dzielnicy Czyżyny powstanie nowe kameralne osiedle Prato Park, którego budowę realizuje firma Westa Investments. Projekt ten ma zaspokoić potrzeby różnych grup mieszkańców, od rodzin z dziećmi, par, singli ceniących aktywny styl życia, po seniorów i osoby z niepełnosprawnościami. Osiedle będzie oferować mieszkania o różnych metrażach, zapewniając wygodę i komfort. Dla mieszkańców zostanie również przygotowanych dużo miejsc parkingowych.

Prato Park idealnie łączy pragnienie bliskości natury z potrzebą wygody codziennego życia. W okolicy osiedla znajdują się zielone tereny, takie jak parki i alejki spacerowe, oraz niezbędne miejsca do codziennych obowiązków i różnorodnych form rozrywki. Obecnie trwa rezerwacja mieszkań w Prato Park i z uwagi na aktualną sytuację na rynku, atrakcyjną lokalizację oraz wysoki standard wykończenia, oferty mieszkań z pewnością będą szybko się kurczyć. Więcej informacji na stronie inwestycji.

The real estate market in Krakow posed a serious challenge for people looking to buy a property last year. Limited availability of new apartments and high prices made purchasing difficult. The situation does not seem to be improving in the near future as planned investments are small in scale and available apartments are quickly being sold.

However, one of the promising districts that attracts the attention of both developers and potential buyers is Czyżyny. This district is well-connected to the center of Krakow and other parts of the city, thanks to numerous tram and bus lines. It is developing dynamically, in part due to its residents. Revitalization of playgrounds and the creation of a new walking route as part of the Citizen Budget are just some of the initiatives that have contributed to the development of Czyżyny. Numerous sports and cultural events also draw the interest of families.

The popularity of Czyżyny is not surprising considering the safety it offers. Statistics from the Krakow Police indicate that it is one of the safest neighborhoods in Krakow. Residents emphasize that they can rely on their neighbors, and communal spaces and green areas foster interpersonal relationships. Czyżyny is home to many family-friendly entertainment options, such as the Polish Aviation Museum and Stanisław Lem’s Garden of Experiences. The infrastructure in the district is well-developed, with clinics, shops, schools, and kindergartens.

In the near future, a new intimate housing estate called Prato Park will be built in the Czyżyny district by Westa Investments. This project aims to meet the needs of various groups of residents, from families with children, couples, and singles who appreciate an active lifestyle, to seniors and people with disabilities. The estate will offer apartments of different sizes, ensuring comfort and convenience. A significant number of parking spaces will also be provided for the residents.

Prato Park perfectly combines the desire for nature proximity with the need for everyday convenience. The surrounding area of the housing estate features green spaces, such as parks and walking paths, as well as essential places for daily responsibilities and various forms of entertainment. Currently, apartment reservations are being made in Prato Park, and due to the current market situation, attractive location, and high standard of finishes, the availability of apartment offers is expected to shrink rapidly. More information about the investment can be found on their website.