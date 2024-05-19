Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost cen mieszkań w Polsce nadal utrzymuje się na wysokim poziomie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 maja, 2024

Według prognoz analityków banku Pekao, wzrost cen mieszkań w Polsce nie zwalnia tempa i nadal utrzymuje się na wysokim poziomie. Transakcyjne ceny nieruchomości na rynku pierwotnym w pierwszym kwartale 2025 roku mają wzrosnąć o aż 14 proc. rok do roku.

Wzrost cen mieszkań w Polsce w ubiegłym roku był najwyższy w Europie. Dane Eurostatu wskazują, że w latach 2015-2022 nieruchomości w naszym kraju podrożały o 69,64 proc. Polska znajduje się na 14. miejscu w zestawieniu państw Unii Europejskiej pod względem wzrostu cen mieszkań. W czwartym kwartale 2023 roku żadne inne państwo nie odnotowało tak dużego wzrostu cen mieszkań jak Polska.

Analitycy banku Pekao podkreślają, że wiele wskazuje na dalsze odbudowywanie się popytu na rynku mieszkaniowym w Polsce. Wzrost wynagrodzeń Polaków i poprawa nastrojów konsumentów stanowią dodatkowe wsparcie dla tego trendu. Pomimo wysokich stóp procentowych i jastrzębiej polityki monetarnej, wielu Polaków nadal planuje zakup nieruchomości.

Pod względem podaży mieszkań sytuacja wydaje się być bardziej optymistyczna. Deweloperzy dostosowali się do wzrostu popytu, zaczynając większą liczbę budów w porównaniu do poprzednich lat. Dane wskazują na rosnącą podaż mieszkań, choć tempo tego wzrostu nie nadąża za popytem, co prowadzi do wzrostu cen.

Według prognozy banku Pekao, wzrost cen mieszkań w Polsce utrzyma się do pierwszego kwartału 2025 roku. Potem można oczekiwać wyhamowania wzrostu ze względu na wygaśnięcie rządowych programów pomocowych, wysokie realne stopy procentowe, rosnącą podaż mieszkań oraz spadek dynamiki realnych wynagrodzeń. Na koniec 2025 roku można oczekiwać spadku cen mieszkań, co oznacza, że będą one jedynie o 7 proc. droższe niż obecnie.

According to analysts from Pekao Bank, the growth of housing prices in Poland continues at a high pace and shows no signs of slowing down. Transactional property prices in the primary market are expected to increase by as much as 14% year on year in the first quarter of 2025.

Last year, Poland had the highest increase in housing prices in Europe. Eurostat data indicates that between 2015 and 2022, real estate prices in our country increased by 69.64%. Poland ranks 14th among European Union countries in terms of housing price growth. In the fourth quarter of 2023, no other country recorded such a significant increase in housing prices as Poland.

Analysts from Pekao Bank emphasize that there are many indications of a further recovery in demand in the Polish housing market. The increase in Polish wages and improved consumer sentiment provide additional support for this trend. Despite high interest rates and a hawkish monetary policy, many Poles still plan to purchase real estate.

In terms of housing supply, the situation seems to be more optimistic. Developers have adjusted to the increase in demand by starting more construction projects compared to previous years. Data indicates a growing housing supply, although the pace of this growth is not keeping up with demand, leading to price increases.

According to the forecast by Pekao Bank, the growth of housing prices in Poland will continue until the first quarter of 2025. After that, a slowdown in growth can be expected due to the expiration of government support programs, high real interest rates, increasing housing supply, and a decline in real wage growth. By the end of 2025, a decrease in housing prices can be expected, meaning they will only be 7% more expensive than they currently are.

