Zmiany w sposobie naliczania czynszu dzierżawnego za grunty rolnicze

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 19 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Ministerstwo Rolnictwa planuje wprowadzić czasową zmianę w sposobie naliczania czynszu dzierżawnego za grunty dzierżawione z Krajowego Ośrodka Wsparcia Rolnictwa. Obecnie system opiera się na analizie średnich cen pszenicy z ostatnich 11 kwartałów, co nie uwzględnia zmienności rynku zbożowego. Rolnicy proponują zmianę do obliczania czynszu na podstawie średniej ceny pszenicy z ostatnich sześciu miesięcy, co pozwoliłoby na bardziej elastyczne dostosowanie opłat dzierżawnych do bieżącej sytuacji na rynku. Poseł Łukasz Horbatowski (KO) zwrócił się do resortu rolnictwa z interpelacją w tej sprawie.

W odpowiedzi na interpelację, wiceminister rolnictwa Jacek Czarniak poinformował, że Minister Rolnictwa i Rozwoju Wsi zgłosił wniosek o wprowadzenie zmian do obecnych przepisów. Zaproponowano, aby w latach 2024-2026 równowartość pieniężna odpowiedniej ilości pszenicy była ustalana na podstawie średniej krajowej ceny skupu pszenicy w danym półroczu. Ponadto przewiduje się nałożenie na Krajowy Ośrodek Wsparcia Rolnictwa obowiązku ponownego ustalenia czynszu dzierżawnego za II półrocze 2023 roku na podstawie średniej krajowej ceny skupu pszenicy w półroczu poprzedzającym termin płatności czynszu.

Ministerstwo podkreśla, że obecne przepisy obowiązują od 2024 roku i wprowadzenie kolejnych zmian może wpływać na stabilność i pewność prawa, co z kolei może podważyć zaufanie obywateli do państwa. Proponowane nowe przepisy mają tymczasowy charakter i są reakcją na obecną sytuację na rynku zbożowym związaną z niskimi cenami pszenicy.

Nie można jednak precyzyjnie określić kiedy i czy proponowane zmiany wejdą w życie. Proces legislacyjny jest wieloetapowy i Ministerstwo nie ma jedynego wpływu na czas jego trwania. Kontynuacja prac nad projektem ustawy wymaga wprowadzenia go do wykazu prac legislacyjnych Rady Ministrów i decyzji Zespołu do spraw Programowania Prac Rządu.

Wprowadzenie zmian w sposobie naliczania czynszu dzierżawnego za grunty rolnicze ma na celu dopasowanie opłat do bieżących warunków rynkowych i poprawę stabilności finansowej gospodarstw rolnych.

The proposed change in the method of calculating agricultural lease rents for leased land from the National Center for Agricultural Support by the Ministry of Agriculture is aimed at addressing the volatility of the grain market. Currently, the system is based on the analysis of average wheat prices from the last 11 quarters, which does not take into account the market fluctuations. Farmers are proposing a change to calculate the rents based on the average wheat price from the last six months, which would allow for more flexible adjustment of lease fees to the current market situation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has responded to the parliamentary interpellation by stating that they have submitted a proposal to amend the existing regulations. It is proposed that from 2024 to 2026, the monetary equivalent of the corresponding amount of wheat be determined based on the average national purchase price of wheat in a given six-month period. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the National Center for Agricultural Support will be obliged to re-determine the lease rent for the second half of 2023 based on the average national purchase price of wheat in the preceding six-month period prior to the rent payment deadline.

The Ministry emphasizes that the current regulations have been in force since 2024, and introducing further changes may affect the stability and legal certainty, which in turn could undermine citizens’ trust in the government. The proposed new regulations are temporary in nature and are a response to the current situation in the grain market, particularly due to low wheat prices.

However, it is not possible to precisely determine when and if the proposed changes will come into effect. The legislative process is multi-stage, and the Ministry does not have sole influence over its duration. The continuation of work on the draft law requires its inclusion in the list of legislative works of the Council of Ministers and a decision from the Government Programming Works Team.

The introduction of changes in the method of calculating agricultural lease rents aims to align the fees with current market conditions and improve the financial stability of agricultural farms.