Alfa Office Building Undergoes Technical Systems Upgrade in Warsaw

20 maja, 2024

The Alfa office building in the Eurocentrum complex in Warsaw is currently undergoing a modernization of its technical systems. The owner and manager of the property, CPI Property Group Poland, has implemented careful measures to make Alfa one of the most advanced buildings in terms of building automation and HVAC systems in CPIPG’s portfolio.

Since acquiring the Eurocentrum complex, CPIPG has consistently carried out upgrades in the Alfa building. This includes a comprehensive replacement of installations, HVAC equipment, and controls in the leased areas. The modernization of the building’s Building Management System (BMS) has been completed, and other technically essential areas of the building are being modernized as well, according to Maciej Paśnik, Asset Management Officer at CPIPG.

The undertaken actions include the replacement of domestic water installations, the installation of new cooling units, and humidifiers. These are seen as crucial elements for increasing the satisfaction of employees with their office space. The improvements have resulted in a significantly higher level of comfort at work, achieved through a reduction in the noise level produced by the cooling devices, which have been equipped with new acoustic enclosures. The new humidifiers ensure proper air humidity in the supplied ventilation air and contribute to improving the quality of work in the Alfa office spaces. Additionally, the changes have also impacted energy efficiency, leading to a reduction in property maintenance costs. This is of crucial importance for tenants when assessing the expenses incurred for office upkeep.

The Alfa building in the Eurocentrum complex was constructed in 2002 and has been undergoing consistent modernization since CPIPG’s acquisition in 2022. Technically, it now matches or even exceeds newer properties, as it is equipped with the latest HVAC and BMS solutions. This glass tower has 21 above-ground floors and is part of the Eurocentrum business center, which consists of four buildings and offers a total area of 81,500 square meters. The office park is connected by a common passage that houses gastronomic and commercial services. Its undeniable advantage is its prime location on Al. Jerozolimskie, in the vicinity of the coach and railway stations, with convenient access to the airport and the city center. The building holds a BREEAM environmental certificate at the Very Good level.

CPI Property Group actively manages 23 office buildings with a total area of over half a million square meters and a value exceeding 1.7 billion euros.

The modernization of the Alfa office building in the Eurocentrum complex in Warsaw is part of a broader trend in the real estate industry towards increased building automation and improved HVAC systems. As companies recognize the importance of providing a comfortable and efficient work environment for their employees, investments in building upgrades have become a priority.

According to market forecasts, the global building automation system market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Factors such as the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, the need for improved security and safety systems, and the integration of various components in a building are driving this growth. Companies like CPI Property Group Poland are proactively investing in the modernization of their properties to meet the evolving needs of tenants and stay competitive in the market.

The upgrades in the Alfa building include the replacement of installations, HVAC equipment, and controls in the leased areas. This comprehensive approach ensures that the entire building is equipped with the latest technology and meets the highest standards of comfort and efficiency. The modernization of the Building Management System (BMS) is a crucial aspect of this process, as it allows for centralized control and monitoring of various building systems.

One of the key benefits of these upgrades is the improvement in employee satisfaction. The installation of new cooling units and humidifiers, along with the reduction in noise levels, significantly enhances the comfort of the office spaces. Proper air humidity also contributes to better air quality, which is essential for the well-being and productivity of employees. These improvements not only create a more pleasant work environment but also demonstrate the commitment of property owners to tenant satisfaction.

Energy efficiency is another significant advantage of these upgrades. By implementing modern HVAC systems and controls, the Alfa building has been able to reduce energy consumption and lower maintenance costs. This is an important consideration for tenants, as it directly impacts their operational expenses. The focus on energy efficiency aligns with global sustainability goals and positions the property as an environmentally responsible choice for businesses.

The Alfa building is just one example of the investments made by CPI Property Group Poland in its office portfolio. With a total area of over half a million square meters and a value exceeding 1.7 billion euros, the company actively manages 23 office buildings. This demonstrates the scale of the real estate industry’s commitment to modernization and meeting the evolving needs of tenants.

As the market continues to evolve, the demand for advanced building automation and HVAC systems is expected to grow. Property owners and managers will need to stay ahead of these trends by investing in upgrades and ensuring their buildings meet the highest standards of comfort, efficiency, and sustainability.