Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Mieszkania w Polsce – ceny idą w górę, a limity nie rozwiązują problemu

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Eksperci przewidują, że ceny mieszkań w Polsce nadal będą rosły w najbliższym czasie, mimo wprowadzenia limitów cen metra kwadratowego przez rząd. Problemem jest wzrost kosztów budowy, który skutkuje droższymi nowymi nieruchomościami.

Marek Wielgo, specjalista ds. rynku mieszkaniowego, zauważa, że stabilizacja cen wszelkiego rodzaju nieruchomości była jedynie tymczasowa i iluzoryczna. Deweloperzy często maskowali wzrost cen, dodając do swojej oferty mieszkania z cenami w granicach limitu. Istnieje ryzyko, że podobna sytuacja mogłaby mieć miejsce w przypadku programu „Na start”, który oferuje kredyty o preferencyjnych warunkach. Deweloperzy mogliby podnieść ceny najtańszych mieszkań, wykorzystując limity jako pretekst.

Fakt, że jedynie około 7% mieszkań w Warszawie ma cenę niższą niż limit cenowy, który wynosi niemal 13,5 tys. zł za metr, pokazuje, że obecne limity nie są skutecznym rozwiązaniem.

Niedawne doświadczenia młodych ludzi z programem „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.” powodują, że wielu potencjalnych beneficjentów jest sceptycznych wobec propozycji rządu. Wprowadzenie tego programu przez poprzedni rząd przyczyniło się do gwałtownego wzrostu cen mieszkań w największych miastach. W związku z tym, kondycja rynku mieszkaniowego w Polsce wciąż budzi obawy.

Podsumowując, wprowadzenie limitów cen metra kwadratowego nie wydaje się być skutecznym rozwiązaniem problemu rosnących cen mieszkań w Polsce. Wzrost kosztów budowy oraz fakt, że deweloperzy często omijają limity, sprawiają, że poszukiwanie przystępnych cenowo nieruchomości nadal jest trudne dla wielu osób.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing a continuous increase in housing prices, despite the government’s implementation of square meter price limits. One of the main factors contributing to this issue is the rising cost of construction, which leads to more expensive new properties.

According to Marek Wielgo, a housing market specialist, the stabilization of property prices observed in the past was only temporary and illusory. Developers often masked price increases by including apartments within the price limits in their offerings. There is a risk of a similar situation occurring with the government’s „Na start” program, which offers preferential loans. Developers could potentially raise the prices of the cheapest apartments, using the price limits as a pretext.

The fact that only around 7% of the apartments in Warsaw have prices lower than the almost 13,500 PLN per square meter limit indicates that the current limits are not an effective solution.

Recent experiences of young people with the „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.” (Safe 2% loan) program have made many potential beneficiaries skeptical of the government’s proposals. The introduction of this program by the previous government contributed to a significant increase in housing prices in major cities. Therefore, the condition of the real estate market in Poland still raises concerns.

In summary, the introduction of square meter price limits does not appear to be an effective solution to the problem of rising housing prices in Poland. The increase in construction costs and the fact that developers often bypass the limits make it difficult for many people to find affordably priced properties.

For more information on the real estate market in Poland, please visit polskieruchomosci.pl.