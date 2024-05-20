Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nieruchomość w Woliborzu dostępna do wynajęcia na cele rolnicze

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 20 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Wójt Gminy Nowa Ruda poinformował o dostępności nieruchomości w Woliborzu, która jest przeznaczona do wynajęcia na cele związane z gospodarką rolną. Ogłoszenie w tej sprawie zostało wywieszone na tablicy ogłoszeń w siedzibie Urzędu Gminy w Nowej Rudzie, ul. Niepodległości nr 2, a także udostępnione publicznie na stronach internetowych Biuletynu Informacji Publicznej (www.bip.gmina.nowaruda.pl) oraz Urzędu Gminy Nowa Ruda (www.gmina.nowaruda.pl), jak również na tablicy ogłoszeń Sołectwa Wolibórz.

Nieruchomość ta znajduje się w granicach działki nr 713/1 o ogólnej powierzchni 0,0555 ha. Jest to niezabudowana nieruchomość gruntowa, sklasyfikowana jako RV-0,0503 ha oraz RVI-0,0052 ha, położona w obrębie 0016 Wolibórz.

Wynajęcie tej nieruchomości na cele rolnicze odbywać się będzie w trybie przetargowym, zgodnie z zarządzeniem Nr 205/24 Wójta Gminy Nowa Ruda z dnia 20 maja 2024 r.

Niniejsze ogłoszenie ma na celu przekazanie informacji lokalnym rolnikom oraz innym zainteresowanym osobom o możliwości wynajęcia tej nieruchomości. Działka ta ma potencjał do prowadzenia działalności rolniczej i może być atrakcyjnym miejscem dla rozwoju gospodarstwa.

Wszelkie szczegóły dotyczące przetargu oraz regulaminu wynajmu można uzyskać w siedzibie Urzędu Gminy w Nowej Rudzie. Termin składania ofert upływa 10 czerwca 2024 r., a decyzja w sprawie wynajęcia nieruchomości zostanie podjęta w oparciu o wyniki przetargu.

Ta inicjatywa pozwoli na wykorzystanie potencjału nieruchomości w Woliborzu i przyczyni się do rozwoju lokalnego sektora rolniczego.

The announcement made by the Mayor of Gmina Nowa Ruda regarding the availability of property in Woliborz for rent for agricultural purposes highlights the potential for development in the local agricultural sector. The property in question is an undeveloped land with a total area of 0.0555 hectares, classified as RV-0.0503 hectares and RVI-0.0052 hectares, located within the 0016 Woliborz district.

The rental of this property for agricultural use will be done through a tender process, as per the order No. 205/24 issued by the Mayor of Gmina Nowa Ruda on May 20, 2024. Local farmers and other interested parties are being informed of this opportunity to rent the property, which has the potential for agricultural activities and can be an attractive location for farm development.

Further details regarding the tender process and rental regulations can be obtained at the headquarters of the Gmina Nowa Ruda Council. The deadline for submitting offers is June 10, 2024, and the decision regarding the rental of the property will be based on the results of the tender.

This initiative aims to utilize the potential of the property in Woliborz and contribute to the development of the local agricultural sector. As the demand for agricultural land continues to rise, renting such properties can provide opportunities for farmers and contribute to the overall growth of the industry.

