Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe wsparcie finansowe dla przydomowych elektrowni wiatrowych

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Środowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej ogłosił plany wprowadzenia nowego programu wsparcia finansowego dla właścicieli przydomowych elektrowni wiatrowych. Program o nazwie „Moja elektrownia wiatrowa” ma umożliwić uzyskanie do 30 tysięcy złotych dotacji na zakup i montaż urządzenia oraz dodatkowo do 17 tysięcy złotych na magazyn energii elektrycznej.

Program „Moja elektrownia wiatrowa” ma wystartować w drugim lub trzecim kwartale bieżącego roku. W ramach tego programu osoby fizyczne będą mogły otrzymać dopłaty, jeśli są właścicielami lub współwłaścicielami budynku mieszkalnego, w którym zamontowana będzie elektrownia wiatrowa. Dotacja wynosić będzie maksymalnie 50 procent kosztów kwalifikowanych na zakup i montaż wiatraka, ale nie więcej niż 30 tysięcy złotych. Dodatkowo, możliwe będzie uzyskanie dotacji na magazyn energii elektrycznej o pojemności minimalnej 2 kWh, której koszt również będzie współfinansowany w wysokości do 50 procent, nie przekraczając 17 tysięcy złotych.

Projekt programu zastrzega, że dotacji nie będą mogli otrzymać przedsiębiorcy, z wyjątkiem osób prowadzących działalność gospodarczą o charakterze pomocniczym, czyli takiej, której przewaga infrastruktury nie przekracza 20 procent powierzchni całkowitej budynku.

Beneficjenci, którzy skorzystają z dotacji, będą zobowiązani do utrzymania elektrowni i innych urządzeń przez co najmniej 5 lat od daty wypłaty dotacji. W tym czasie nie będzie można zmienić przeznaczenia budynku, demontować instalacji ani innych zakupionych urządzeń. Całkowity budżet programu „Moja elektrownia wiatrowa” wyniesie 400 milionów złotych, a umowy z beneficjentami będą podpisywane do końca 2028 roku.

Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Środowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej (National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management) has announced plans to introduce a new financial support program for owners of small wind power plants. The program, called „Moja elektrownia wiatrowa” (My Wind Power Plant), aims to provide up to 30,000 Polish zloty in grants for the purchase and installation of wind power devices, as well as an additional 17,000 Polish zloty for electricity storage.

The „Moja elektrownia wiatrowa” program is set to launch in the second or third quarter of this year. Under this program, individuals will be eligible for subsidies if they own or co-own a residential building where a wind power plant will be installed. The subsidy will cover a maximum of 50% of the qualified costs for the purchase and installation of the wind turbine, up to a limit of 30,000 Polish zloty. Additionally, grants for electricity storage with a minimum capacity of 2 kWh will also be available, with the cost being co-financed up to 50%, not exceeding 17,000 Polish zloty.

The program specifies that subsidies will not be available to entrepreneurs, except for individuals engaged in auxiliary economic activities, whose infrastructure does not exceed 20% of the total building area.

Beneficiaries who receive grants will be obligated to maintain the wind power plant and other equipment for a minimum of 5 years from the date of subsidy payment. During this period, they will not be allowed to change the purpose of the building, dismantle the installations, or dispose of other purchased devices. The total budget for the „Moja elektrownia wiatrowa” program will amount to 400 million Polish zloty, and agreements with beneficiaries will be signed until the end of 2028.

The introduction of this program reflects a growing interest in renewable energy sources in Poland. Wind power is seen as a key component in achieving the country’s energy transition goals and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. With the financial support provided by the „Moja elektrownia wiatrowa” program, more homeowners will be encouraged to invest in wind power, contributing to the overall development of the wind energy sector in Poland.

However, there are challenges and issues related to the implementation of wind power projects in the country. One of the main challenges is the availability of suitable wind resources. While Poland has significant potential for wind energy production, certain regions have better wind conditions than others. Identifying the most favorable locations for wind power plants and ensuring their efficient operation will be crucial in maximizing the benefits of the program.

Another consideration is the impact of wind power on the environment and local communities. While wind energy is a clean and renewable source of electricity, the construction and operation of wind turbines can have visual, noise, and ecological effects. Ensuring proper site selection, environmental assessments, and stakeholder engagement will be important in mitigating potential negative impacts and maintaining a balance between renewable energy generation and environmental protection.

These issues, along with other technical and regulatory factors, will need to be carefully addressed to ensure the successful implementation of the „Moja elektrownia wiatrowa” program and the continued growth of the wind power industry in Poland.

For more information on the „Moja elektrownia wiatrowa” program and wind power in Poland, you can visit the Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Środowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej website: nfosigw.gov.pl.