Nowy aquapark stymuluje wzrost cen nieruchomości w okolicy

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 20 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny nieruchomości w okolicy nowo otwartego aquaparku w ostatnich tygodniach dynamicznie wzrosły, zwłaszcza na rynku wtórnym. Oferty powyżej 12 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy nie są już rzadkością. Mieszkanie w bloku naprzeciwko aquaparku staje się atrakcyjne jak mieszkanie z własnym basenem.

Wpływ otwarcia takiego obiektu na wartość nieruchomości jest zauważalny i sięga daleko poza same korzyści dla mieszkańców. Według ekspertów rynku nieruchomości, Mirosława Króla, prestiżowe budynki z dużym zakresem usługowym i funkcją społeczną przyciągają inwestorów i podnoszą atrakcyjność lokalizacji. Przykładem tego może być Hansa Tower, która swoją obecnością zwiększyła ceny w okolicy. Ten trend widoczny jest również w przypadku budowy centrów handlowych.

Przyszłość okolicy aquaparku wydaje się obiecująca. Oprócz wzrostu cen nieruchomości, można oczekiwać rozwoju infrastruktury społecznej. Powstanie nowych lokalnych gastronomicznych i innych udogodnień to kolejne czynniki przyciągające inwestorów i zwiększające atrakcyjność tej strefy.

Warto zwrócić uwagę, że rosnące ceny nieruchomości w pobliżu Aquaparku Fabryka Wody nie są jedynie krótkotrwałym zjawiskiem. Często utrzymują się one na wysokim poziomie przez dłuższy czas, co stanowi dobrą informację dla potencjalnych inwestorów.

Podsumowując, otwarcie nowego aquaparku wpływa nie tylko na jakość życia mieszkańców, ale również na wartość nieruchomości w okolicy. To zjawisko, które można zaobserwować w wielu miejscach na świecie, gdzie inwestycje tego typu mają miejsce.

The opening of a new aquapark has had a significant impact on the real estate market in the surrounding area, particularly in the secondary market. Prices above 12,000 złotys per square meter are no longer uncommon, with apartments located in front of the aquapark becoming as attractive as those with their own swimming pool.

The influence of such a facility on property value extends beyond the benefits for residents. According to real estate market experts like Mirosław Król, prestigious buildings with a wide range of services and social functions attract investors and increase the attractiveness of the location. An example of this is the Hansa Tower, which has increased prices in its vicinity. This trend is also evident in the construction of shopping centers.

The future of the aquapark area seems promising, with expectations of infrastructure development. The establishment of new local restaurants and other amenities are additional factors attracting investors and enhancing the area’s appeal.

It is worth noting that the rising property prices near Aquapark Fabryka Wody are not just a short-lived phenomenon. Often, they remain at a high level for an extended period, which is good news for potential investors.

In conclusion, the opening of a new aquapark not only impacts the quality of life for residents but also increases the value of properties in the area. This phenomenon can be observed in many places around the world where investments of this type take place.