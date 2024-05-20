Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy prezydent Krakowa odwołuje przetargi na sprzedaż gminnych nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowy prezydent Krakowa, który objął urząd niedawno, postanowił odwołać zaplanowane przetargi na sprzedaż gminnych nieruchomości. Decyzja ta dotyczy między innymi kamienicy przy ulicy św. Gertrudy 20 oraz kilku mieszkań w różnych częściach miasta.

Wcześniej odwołano również przetarg na działki w pobliżu wzgórza wawelskiego. Cena wywoławcza wynosiła ponad 5,6 miliona złotych. Powód odwołania przetargów to wygaśnięcie umocowania do prowadzenia czynności przetargowych na sprzedaż nieruchomości będących własnością Gminy Miejskiej Kraków.

Nowy prezydent ma inne podejście do polityki sprzedaży nieruchomości gminnych i chce przedyskutować tę kwestię. Zastanawia się, których nieruchomości miasto absolutnie nie powinno sprzedawać, a kiedy taka sprzedaż mogłaby być dopuszczalna. Dlatego odwołał przetargi i zamierza najpierw porozmawiać z zastępczynią, odpowiedzialną za politykę mieszkaniową, aby ustalić kolejne kroki.

W tej chwili nie ma jeszcze decyzji co do dalszego losu tych nieruchomości. Ostateczna decyzja zostanie podjęta po konsultacjach i dyskusji. Prezydent zamierza ogłosić swoje stanowisko w tej sprawie po spotkaniu z zastępczynią.

To zaskakujące posunięcie nowego prezydenta Krakowa, które wzbudza wiele pytań co do przyszłości gminnych nieruchomości. Czy miasto zdecyduje się na ich sprzedaż czy może zainwestuje w ich rozwój? Przyszłość tych nieruchomości wciąż pozostaje niewiadomą.

