Ogłoszenie burmistrza Strzegomia

Burmistrz Strzegomia, zgodnie z obowiązującymi przepisami prawa dotyczącymi gospodarki nieruchomościami, informuje mieszkańców, że na tablicy ogłoszeń Urzędu Miejskiego w Strzegomiu oraz w Biuletynie Informacji Publicznej zostały wywieszone wykazy nieruchomości, które są własnością Gminy Strzegom, i zostały przeznaczone do różnych celów.

Wykazy obejmują nieruchomości, które mają być oddane do użytku na podstawie zarządzenia burmistrza Strzegomia nr 158/B/2024 oraz 159/B/2024. Zarządzenie to określa zasady udostępniania nieruchomości gminnych, w tym możliwość ich udostępnienia w formie użyczenia.

Ważne jest zaznaczyć, że wykazy te będą widoczne przez okres 21 dni, będąc dostępne na tablicy ogłoszeń Urzędu Miejskiego oraz na stronie internetowej Biuletynu Informacji Publicznej gminy Strzegom.

Z uwagi na znaczenie gospodarcze nieruchomości dla miasta, burmistrz Strzegomia zawsze dba o przejrzystość i dostępność informacji publicznej. Dlatego też, wszyscy zainteresowani mieszkańcy mają możliwość zapoznania się z wykazami i zapoznanie się z zasadami udostępniania nieruchomości gminnych.

Zachęcamy wszystkich mieszkańców Strzegomia do śledzenia tablicy ogłoszeń i strony internetowej Urzędu Miejskiego, aby być na bieżąco z najnowszymi informacjami dotyczącymi nieruchomości gminnych i możliwości ich wykorzystania.

The topic discussed in the article relates to the real estate management in the town of Strzegom. The mayor of Strzegom has complied with the legal regulations concerning property management and has informed the residents about the lists of properties owned by the municipality that have been designated for various purposes.

These lists include properties that are to be made available based on the mayor’s orders number 158/B/2024 and 159/B/2024. These orders outline the rules for accessing municipal properties, including the possibility of using them through lending.

It is important to note that these lists will be visible for a period of 21 days and can be accessed on the notice board of the Municipal Office in Strzegom as well as on the website of the Public Information Bulletin of Strzegom.

Given the economic significance of these properties for the town, the mayor of Strzegom always ensures transparency and accessibility of public information. Therefore, all interested residents have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the lists and learn about the rules for accessing municipal properties.

We encourage all residents of Strzegom to keep track of the notice board and the website of the Municipal Office to stay updated with the latest information regarding municipal properties and their potential use.

