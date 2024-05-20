Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ogłoszenie o możliwości wynajmu nieruchomości należących do Gminy Strzegom

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Burmistrz Strzegomia pragnie poinformować mieszkańców o możliwości wynajmu nieruchomości, które są własnością Gminy Strzegom. Zgodnie z Zarządzeniem Nr: 150/B/2024, 151/B/2024, 152/B/2024, 153/B/2024, 154/B/2024, 155/B/2024, wydanych przez Burmistrza Strzegomia w maju 2024 roku, wykazy nieruchomości zostały opublikowane na tablicy ogłoszeń Urzędu Miejskiego w Strzegomiu oraz na stronie internetowej Biuletynu Informacji Publicznej.

Wspaniałe nieruchomości dostępne są do wynajmu przez okres 21 dni. Jest to doskonała okazja dla osób poszukujących przestrzeni na prowadzenie różnych działalności gospodarczych. Możliwe jest zarówno wynajęcie jak i dzierżawa nieruchomości, zależnie od preferencji i potrzeb wynajmującego.

Nieruchomości mieszczą się w dogodnych lokalizacjach w Strzegomiu, co czyni je atrakcyjnymi zarówno dla lokalnych przedsiębiorców, jak i potencjalnych inwestorów spoza miasta. Dzięki temu, osoby chcące rozpocząć nową działalność lub rozwijać obecną mogą mieć pewność, że będą miały dostęp do dobrze usytuowanych nieruchomości.

Burmistrz Strzegomia zachęca wszystkich zainteresowanych do zapoznania się ze szczegółowymi informacjami dotyczącymi dostępnych nieruchomości. To doskonała okazja, aby spełnić swoje marzenia o własnym biznesie lub rozwinąć istniejącą działalność. Nie zwlekaj, skontaktuj się z Urzędem Miejskim w Strzegomiu i dowiedz się więcej na temat możliwości wynajmu tych atrakcyjnych nieruchomości.

The availability of rental properties owned by the Municipality of Strzegom presents an opportunity for individuals seeking space for various business activities. The properties, as per the issued regulations (Zarządzenie Nr: 150/B/2024, 151/B/2024, 152/B/2024, 153/B/2024, 154/B/2024, 155/B/2024) by the Mayor of Strzegom in May 2024, can be found on the notice board of the Strzegom City Hall and the website of the Public Information Bulletin.

These properties are available for rent for a period of 21 days, offering an excellent opportunity for individuals looking to engage in commercial activities. Both renting and leasing options are available, depending on the preferences and needs of the tenant.

Located in convenient locations within Strzegom, these properties are attractive to both local entrepreneurs and potential investors from outside the city. This ensures that individuals looking to start a new venture or expand their current business will have access to well-situated properties.

The Mayor of Strzegom encourages all interested parties to familiarize themselves with detailed information regarding the available properties. This is an excellent opportunity to fulfill one’s dreams of owning a business or expanding an existing one. Don’t hesitate – contact the Strzegom City Hall to learn more about the rental opportunities for these attractive properties.

For more information, please visit the Strzegom Municipality website.