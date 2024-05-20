Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Orzeczenie NSA w sprawie podatków od nieruchomości dla likwidowanej spółki

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 maja, 2024

W ostatnim orzeczeniu Naczelnego Sądu Administracyjnego (sygn. akt III FSK 825/22) omawianej przez Aleksandra Tarka, zostało potwierdzone, że likwidacja spółki nie oznacza automatycznego zwolnienia z podatków od nieruchomości. Jednakże, sąd uznał, że w konkretnym przypadku spółka nie jest już związana z prowadzeniem działalności gospodarczej, co skutkuje zmniejszeniem obciążeń podatkowych.

Sprawa ta dotyczyła spółki produkującej zapałki, która podjęła decyzję o swoim rozwiązaniu oraz wszczęciu postępowania likwidacyjnego w listopadzie 2020 roku. Od marca 2021 roku spółka zaprzestała prowadzenia rzeczywistej działalności gospodarczej i zwróciła się do organów podatkowych o potwierdzenie, że nie musi już płacić podwyższonych stawek podatku od nieruchomości ani daniny od budowli.

Chociaż urzędnicy nie zgodzili się z tym stanowiskiem, sąd przychylił się do argumentów spółki. Sąd uznał, że nieruchomości, budynki i budowle należące do spółki nie są już wykorzystywane ani służą do prowadzenia działalności gospodarczej w wyniku procesu likwidacji.

Dwukrotnie spółka odniosła zwycięstwo w sądzie – najpierw przed Wojewódzkim Sądem Administracyjnym w Gliwicach, a następnie przed Naczelnym Sądem Administracyjnym. Obie instancje sądowe zgodziły się, że likwidacja spółki nie automatycznie zwalnia jej od obowiązku płacenia podatków od nieruchomości. Niemniej jednak, sąd uznał, że w przypadku spornym nieruchomości przestały być wykorzystywane do prowadzenia działalności gospodarczej w wyniku procesu likwidacji.

To orzeczenie ma istotne znaczenie dla przedsiębiorców w procesie likwidacji, którzy mogą ubiegać się o zmniejszenie obciążeń podatkowych związanych z nieruchomościami. Potwierdza ono, że likwidacja spółki może wpływać na ocenę związku nieruchomości z prowadzoną działalnością gospodarczą, co z kolei może skutkować niższymi podatkami od nieruchomości.

The recent ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court (case no. III FSK 825/22) discussed by Aleksander Tarka confirms that the dissolution of a company does not automatically exempt it from property taxes. However, the court recognized that in this specific case, the company is no longer engaged in business activities, which results in a reduction of tax burdens.

This case involves a match production company that made the decision to dissolve and initiate liquidation proceedings in November 2020. The company ceased actual business operations in March 2021 and approached the tax authorities for confirmation that it is no longer required to pay the increased rates of property tax nor the levy on buildings.

Although the officials disagreed with this position, the court sided with the company’s arguments. The court ruled that the properties, buildings, and structures owned by the company are no longer being utilized or serving business purposes due to the liquidation process.

The company achieved victories in court twice – first before the Provincial Administrative Court in Gliwice, and then before the Supreme Administrative Court. Both instances agreed that the dissolution of the company does not automatically exempt it from the obligation to pay property taxes. Nevertheless, the court acknowledged that in the disputed case, the properties ceased to be used for business activities as a result of the liquidation process.

This ruling has significant implications for entrepreneurs in the liquidation process, as they may seek to reduce the tax burdens associated with properties. It confirms that the dissolution of a company can affect the assessment of the relation between properties and business activities, which can result in lower property taxes.

Industry Overview

The ruling discussed in the article pertains to the match production industry. The match industry involves the manufacturing and distribution of matches used for various purposes, such as lighting cigarettes, candles, and stoves. Match production companies typically operate manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and other real estate assets necessary for their operations.

Market Forecasts

While the article does not specifically mention market forecasts for the match production industry, a report by a market research firm suggests that the global match market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. Factors such as the increasing population, demand for convenience products, and the popularity of outdoor activities are expected to contribute to market growth.

Issues Related to the Industry/Product

One of the main challenges faced by the match production industry is increased competition from alternative fire starters, such as lighters and electronic ignition systems. These alternatives are often perceived as more convenient and safer than traditional matches. As a result, match production companies need to continually innovate and differentiate their products to remain competitive in the market.

Additionally, environmental concerns related to match production have emerged in recent years. Traditional matchsticks contain chemicals such as sulfur and potassium chlorate, which can have negative impacts on the environment when disposed of improperly. Match production companies are increasingly under pressure to develop more eco-friendly alternatives, such as matches made from recycled materials or natural, non-toxic components.

