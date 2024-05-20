Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Unikalność lokali mieszkalnych na wynajem w Krakowie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Kraków, stolica Małopolski, przyciąga studentów, pracowników korporacji, turystów oraz miłośników kultury. Jest to miasto pełne życia, oferujące idealne warunki do inwestowania w nieruchomości na wynajem. Rynek najmu w Krakowie jest zróżnicowany, a wybór odpowiedniej nieruchomości może mieć wpływ na wysokość zwrotu z inwestycji.

Wiele osób poszukuje dwu lub trzypokojowych mieszkań o powierzchni około 50 metrów, znajdujących się w okolicach centrum lub dzielnic ościennych. Rodziny z dziećmi oraz pary, które cenią sobie większą przestrzeń, najchętniej wybierają takie lokale. Kolejną popularną opcją są kawalerki, idealne dla singli i par. Są one również atrakcyjne dla krótkoterminowych wynajmów turystom.

Ceny najmu w Krakowie zależą głównie od lokalizacji. Najdroższe są mieszkania w centrum, natomiast im dalej od Rynku, tym ceny są niższe, wynosząc nierzadko poniżej 1500 złotych. Inną opcją są domy lub mieszkania o większej powierzchni, jednak ze względu na dużą metraż są one znacznie droższe i nie zawsze przynoszą odpowiednio wysoki czynsz.

Warto zwrócić uwagę na rozkład i funkcjonalność mieszkania. Zamykane i nieprzechodnie pokoje mogą zainteresować szersze grono najemców. Duże mieszkanie powinno mieć osobno łazienkę i toaletę, a rodzinom z dziećmi przydadzą się wózkownia i komórka lokatorska.

Oprócz samego mieszkania, istotne jest także jego otoczenie i komunikacja. Bliskość zieleni, sklepów i przystanków komunikacji miejskiej sprawiają, że oferta wynajmu staje się atrakcyjniejsza. Ważne jest również uwzględnienie odległości od uczelni, placówek edukacyjnych, służby zdrowia oraz terenów rekreacyjnych, w zależności od grupy docelowej najemców.

Przed podjęciem decyzji o inwestycji warto sprawdzić plan zagospodarowania przestrzeni, aby dowiedzieć się o ewentualnych planach rozbudowy infrastruktury lub wygospodarowania strefy zielonej w okolicy. Unikalność mieszkań na wynajem w Krakowie pozwala na zaspokojenie różnorodnych potrzeb najemców i daje możliwość osiągnięcia satysfakcjonującego zwrotu z inwestycji.

The real estate rental market in Kraków offers a wide range of opportunities for investors. The city, known as the capital of Małopolska, attracts students, corporate employees, tourists, and culture enthusiasts alike. Its vibrant atmosphere and ideal location make it a popular choice for investing in rental properties.

When it comes to the rental market in Kraków, there is a demand for two or three-room apartments with an area of about 50 square meters. These apartments are sought after by families with children and couples who value more space. Studio apartments are also popular, especially for short-term rentals to tourists.

The rental prices in Kraków vary depending on the location. Apartments in the city center are the most expensive, while prices decrease as you move further away from the main square, often falling below 1500 Polish złoty. Larger houses or apartments, although more expensive due to their larger size, do not always guarantee higher rental income.

The layout and functionality of the apartment are also important factors to consider. Apartments with separate and lockable rooms can attract a wider range of tenants. Larger apartments should have a separate bathroom and toilet, while families with children will appreciate access to storage space for strollers and other belongings.

In addition to the apartment itself, the surrounding area and transportation options are also important considerations. Proximity to green spaces, shops, and public transportation stops makes a rental property more attractive. It is also crucial to take into account the distance to universities, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and recreational areas depending on the target group of tenants.

Before making an investment decision, it is advisable to check the urban planning regulations to learn about any potential infrastructure expansion plans or the development of green areas in the vicinity. The uniqueness of rental properties in Kraków allows investors to cater to diverse tenant needs and achieve satisfactory returns on their investments.

For more information about the real estate market in Kraków, you can visit the official website of the city at krakow.pl.