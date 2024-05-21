Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Decyzja Chin o zakupie nieruchomości: Czy to wystarczy?

21 maja, 2024

Indeks osiedli Hang Seng w Hongkongu obniżył się o 0,7% w poniedziałek, mimo że odnotował wzrost o około 18% w tym miesiącu. Przyczyną tej zmiany jest zapowiedź Komunistycznej Partii Chin z 30 kwietnia dotycząca wyczyszczenia zapasów mieszkań. China Vanke, rządowy deweloper, stracił 0,2%, pomimo wzrostu na początku dnia o 6,4%. Inne grupy, takie jak Shimao, R&F Properties, Kaisa Group i KWG Group, straciły ponad 10% każda.

Chiny ogłosiły w piątek plan wsparcia rynku nieruchomości, który obejmuje finansowanie do 1 biliona juanów (138 mld USD) i złagodzenie regulacji kredytowych. Plan ten zakłada, że lokalne rządy będą kupować część mieszkań, a bank centralny utworzy fundusz o wartości 300 miliardów juanów (41,49 mld USD) na program pożyczek refinansowych dla państwowych przedsiębiorstw. Celem programu jest zakup ukończonych, niesprzedanych mieszkań po przystępnych cenach w celu stworzenia tanich mieszkań.

Jednakże analitycy uważają, że ta decyzja jest ważnym krokiem, ale zadawalająca ilość finansowania nie jest porównywalna do wartości bilionów juanów zapasów mieszkań w całym kraju. Dane oficjalne wskazują, że w okresie od stycznia do kwietnia na sprzedaż było 391 milionów metrów kwadratowych nowych mieszkań, co stanowi wzrost o 24% w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku. Szacuje się, że wykupienie tych wszystkich mieszkań kosztowałoby około 1 bln USD.

Decyzje Chin mają na celu złagodzenie obciążenia sektora nieruchomości na gospodarkę kraju. Choć ministerstwo ds. mieszkań nazywa te kroki „historycznym momentem”, wielu ekspertów jest ostrożnych w swoim optymizmie. Dopóki nie zostaną osiągnięte odpowiednie proporcje finansowania i wartości zapasów mieszkań, rynek nieruchomości w Chinach nadal będzie stanowił wyzwanie dla gospodarki kraju.

The real estate industry in China has been facing challenges recently, as evidenced by the 0.7% decrease in the Hang Seng Property Index in Hong Kong, despite an 18% increase this month. This decline is attributed to the announcement made by the Communist Party of China on April 30 regarding the clearance of housing stocks. China Vanke, a state-owned developer, experienced a 0.2% loss, even though it initially saw a 6.4% increase in the beginning of the day. Other groups, such as Shimao, R&F Properties, Kaisa Group, and KWG Group, each lost more than 10%.

To address the situation, China announced on Friday a plan to support the real estate market, which includes financing of up to 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) and the relaxation of credit regulations. The plan involves local governments buying a portion of homes, while the central bank will establish a 300 billion yuan ($41.49 billion) refinancing loan program for state-owned enterprises. The goal of the program is to purchase completed, unsold homes at affordable prices to create affordable housing.

However, analysts believe that while this decision is a significant step, the amount of funding provided is not comparable to the value of trillions of yuan of housing stocks nationwide. Official data indicates that from January to April, there were 391 million square meters of new homes available for sale, representing a 24% increase compared to the previous year. It is estimated that acquiring all these homes would cost around $1 trillion.

China’s decisions aim to alleviate the burdens on the real estate sector for the country’s economy. Although the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development calls these steps a „historic moment,” many experts remain cautious in their optimism. Until appropriate proportions of funding and housing stocks are achieved, the real estate market in China will continue to pose a challenge for the country’s economy.

