Mieszkania na osiedlu LINEA w Gdańsku – inwestycja na lata

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 21 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Gdańsk to miasto, w którym warto zamieszkać. Badania jakości życia dowodzą, że dzielnica Piecki-Migowo jest miejscem, gdzie gdańszczanie są najszczęśliwsi. Jednak w ostatnich latach to sąsiadujący z nią Jasień przoduje w statystykach dotyczących salda migracji. Deweloper ALLCON postanowił wykorzystać potencjał obu dzielnic i na ich granicy stworzyć osiedle LINEA.

Osiedle LINEA znajduje się pomiędzy popularną Moreną a rozwojowym Jasieniem. Dzięki dogodnej lokalizacji mieszkańcy będą mieli szybki dostęp do centrum miasta i innych ważnych punktów, takich jak galerie handlowe, placówki medyczne, szkoły czy siłownie. Ponadto, bliskość przystanków tramwajowych, autobusowych oraz dwóch stacji Pomorskiej Kolei Metropolitarnej zapewnia doskonałą komunikację.

Jakość życia na osiedlu LINEA będzie na najwyższym poziomie. Deweloper dba o przestrzeń i przyjazną atmosferę dla mieszkańców. Planowane jest utworzenie malowniczej przestrzeni zielonej o powierzchni ponad 7 tys. m kw., gdzie będzie można odpocząć, uprawiać sport na świeżym powietrzu oraz spędzać czas z rodziną i znajomymi.

Inwestycja ALLCON wyróżnia się również wysoką jakością wykonania. Jasna elewacja budynków będzie harmonijnie komponować się z zielonymi dachami i grafitowymi elementami. Mieszkania będą wykończone przy użyciu trwałych materiałów, takich jak gres, beton, szkło i stal lakierowana, która zostanie zestawiona z ciepłem drewna dębowego.

Osoby, które marzą o zamieszkaniu w tej wyjątkowej lokalizacji, mają jeszcze szansę skorzystać z oferty osiedla LINEA. Przedostatni budynek tej inwestycji jest już dostępny do sprzedaży. Planowany termin oddania mieszkań to IV kwartał 2025 roku. Nie przegap okazji i zainwestuj w komfortowe mieszkanie na osiedlu LINEA w Gdańsku. Więcej informacji na ten temat znajdziesz na stronie dewelopera.

The real estate industry in Gdańsk has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with a particular focus on the Piecki-Migowo and Jasień districts. According to studies on quality of life, Piecki-Migowo has been identified as the happiest neighborhood for residents in Gdańsk. However, Jasień has been leading in terms of migration statistics, attracting individuals who are looking for a new place to live.

In response to the potential in both districts, the developer ALLCON has decided to capitalize on this opportunity and create the LINEA housing estate on the border between the popular Morena district and the developing Jasień district. The strategic location of LINEA offers residents quick access to the city center, as well as important amenities such as shopping malls, medical facilities, schools, and gyms. In addition, the proximity to tram and bus stops, as well as two Pomorska Kolej Metropolitalna stations, ensures excellent transportation options for residents.

The quality of life at LINEA housing estate will be at the highest level, as the developer prioritizes creating a pleasant living environment for its residents. There are plans to establish a scenic green space spanning over 7,000 square meters, providing a place for relaxation, outdoor sports activities, and quality time with family and friends.

ALLCON’s investment in LINEA housing estate is distinguished by its high-quality construction. The bright facades of the buildings will harmoniously blend with green roofs and graphite elements. The apartments will be finished with durable materials such as porcelain stoneware, concrete, glass, and lacquered steel, which will be juxtaposed with the warmth of oak wood.

For those who dream of living in this exceptional location, there is still a chance to take advantage of the offerings at LINEA housing estate. The penultimate building of this development is now available for sale, with an estimated completion date in the fourth quarter of 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity and invest in a comfortable apartment at LINEA housing estate in Gdańsk. For more information, visit the developer’s website.