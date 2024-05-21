Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Odnowiona secesyjna willa na Białołęce staje się centrum społeczności lokalnej

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 21 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Remont secesyjnej willi i dwóch oficyn przy ul. Modlińskiej 257 dobiega końca. W odrestaurowanych pomieszczeniach powstanie centrum lokalne dla mieszkańców dzielnicy, prowadzone przez Białołęcki Ośrodek Kultury. Obiekt, który będzie gotowy jeszcze w tym roku, będzie służył miejscowym społecznościom jako miejsce spotkań i aktywności.

Główny budynek kompleksu został wyposażony w nowy dach, posadzki oraz tynki. Również wnętrza otrzymały nowe podziały, instalacje i okna. Wszystko to zostało zaprojektowane, aby zapewnić dostęp dla osób z niepełnosprawnościami. Obecnie trwa malowanie ścian i układanie parkietu na podłogach.

Niemniej ważne są prace konserwatorskie, które mają na celu odtworzenie dawnego wystroju budynku. Część oryginalnych malowideł, takich jak główki aniołków i motywy dekoracyjne, powróci na swoje pierwotne miejsce. Pracownicy restaurują również polichromie zachowane na ścianach pomieszczeń oraz odtwarzają malowidła na sufitach i fryzy dekoracyjne na ścianach. W sumie zostanie poddanych konserwacji około 300 m kw. ścian i sufitów.

Podczas remontu odnowione zostaną również drewniane stopnie schodów, balustrady klatki schodowej, ceramiczne posadzki oraz dwie piece kaflowe. Dodatkowo oficyny boczne otrzymają nowe bramy, a teren wokół budynków zostanie zagospodarowany i zazieleniony.

Cały proces odrestaurowania i przeznaczenia willi oraz oficyn na centrum lokalne nadzoruje Biuro Stołecznego Konserwatora Zabytków, a prace wykonywane są przez firmę Art Studio Konserwacja Zabytków. Po zakończeniu remontu budynki zostaną wyposażone w meble i sprzęty, a całkowity koszt prac wyniósł blisko 8,9 mln zł.

Remont secesyjnej willi na Białołęce to nie tylko przykład dbałości o zabytki, ale także inwestycji w miejsca, które mają służyć mieszkańcom i zintegrować lokalną społeczność.

The restoration of the Art Nouveau villa and two outbuildings on Modlińska Street 257 is nearing completion. The renovated premises will become a local center for district residents, managed by the Białołęcki Ośrodek Kultury (Białołęka Cultural Center). The facility, which will be ready later this year, will serve local communities as a place for meetings and activities.

The main building of the complex has been equipped with a new roof, floors, and plaster. The interiors have also received new partitions, installations, and windows. All of this has been designed to provide accessibility for people with disabilities. Currently, the walls are being painted and the parquet flooring is being laid.

Equally important are the conservation works aimed at restoring the building’s original decor. Some of the original paintings, such as angel heads and decorative motifs, will be returned to their original locations. The restoration team is also restoring the preserved polychromes on the walls and recreating the paintings on the ceilings and decorative friezes on the walls. In total, around 300 square meters of walls and ceilings will undergo conservation.

During the renovation, the wooden steps of the stairs, the balustrades of the staircase, the ceramic floors, and two tiled stoves will also be restored. In addition, the side outbuildings will receive new gates, and the area around the buildings will be developed and greened.

The entire process of restoring and repurposing the villa and outbuildings into a local center is supervised by the Office of the Capital Conservator of Monuments, and the work is being carried out by Art Studio Konserwacja Zabytków (Art Studio Conservation of Monuments). After the renovation is completed, the buildings will be furnished and equipped, with the total cost of the work amounting to nearly 8.9 million złotys.

The restoration of the Art Nouveau villa in Białołęka is not only an example of care for historic monuments but also an investment in places that are intended to serve residents and integrate the local community.

For more information about cultural centers and community integration, you may visit the following link: Cultural Centers and Community Integration.