Polacy inwestują w zagraniczne nieruchomości – jakie są najbardziej atrakcyjne rynki?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 21 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych danych z 2024 roku, Polacy zakupili aż 800 domów i apartamentów na Półwyspie Iberyjskim. To aż o 21% więcej niż kwartał wcześniej i trzy razy więcej niż przed epidemią w 2019 roku. Polacy coraz częściej decydują się na inwestycje w nieruchomości za granicą, a ich wyborem często staje się Hiszpania.

Jednym z czynników, które przyciągają Polaków do nieruchomości na Costa del Sol, jest stabilność inwestycyjna Hiszpanii. Ceny nieruchomości na Półwyspie Iberyjskim rosły w 2023 roku o 4,3%, podczas gdy w Polsce wzrosły o 13%. Hiszpania jest również uważana za jedno z najbezpieczniejszych miejsc do inwestowania w nieruchomości.

Ciekawe systemy prawno-podatkowe oferowane przez hiszpańską Andaluzję są kolejnym czynnikiem, który przyciąga Polaków. Inwestorzy zagraniczni mogą skorzystać z obniżonego podatku od zakupu nieruchomości, a także otrzymać kredyt na 50-60% wartości inwestycji. Formalności związane z zakupem nieruchomości w Hiszpanii trwają średnio 6-8 tygodni i obejmują kilka etapów, takich jak uzyskanie numeru N.I.E. dla obcokrajowców czy przeprowadzenie analizy prawnej nieruchomości.

Hiszpania nie jest jednak jedynym rynkiem, na którym inwestują Polacy. Coraz większe zainteresowanie obserwuje się także na Cyprze, we Włoszech, w Chorwacji, Grecji, Gruzji, Czarnogórze i Tajlandii. Na tych rynkach można znaleźć atrakcyjne ceny nieruchomości, które zaczynają się już od 55 tysięcy euro w Gruzji i 75 tysięcy euro we Włoszech.

Przed dokonaniem inwestycji za granicą, warto jednak zachować ostrożność. Trzeba dokładnie sprawdzić możliwość zarządzania nieruchomością, lokalne przepisy regulujące najem oraz system podatkowy danego kraju. Ważne jest również zapoznanie się z lokalną gospodarką i ryzykiem kursowym. Dla tych, którzy obawiają się ryzyka związanego z inwestycją w nieruchomości zagraniczne, istnieją również inne opcje, takie jak inwestowanie w sieć hotelową lub zagraniczne fundusze nieruchomości.

Koniecznie trzeba pamiętać, że kupno nieruchomości za granicą wymaga staranności i odpowiedniego przygotowania. Jednak dla wielu Polaków jest to sposób na dywersyfikację majątku i inwestycję w przyszłość.

According to the latest data from 2024, Poles purchased as many as 800 houses and apartments on the Iberian Peninsula. This is 21% more than the previous quarter and three times more than before the epidemic in 2019. Poles are increasingly deciding to invest in real estate abroad, and Spain is often their choice.

One of the factors that attract Poles to real estate on the Costa del Sol is the investment stability of Spain. Property prices on the Iberian Peninsula increased by 4.3% in 2023, while in Poland they increased by 13%. Spain is also considered one of the safest places to invest in real estate.

The interesting legal and tax systems offered by Spanish Andalusia are another factor attracting Poles. Foreign investors can benefit from reduced property purchase tax and also get a loan for 50-60% of the investment value. The formalities related to buying property in Spain take an average of 6-8 weeks and involve several stages, such as obtaining an N.I.E. number for foreigners or conducting a legal analysis of the property.

However, Spain is not the only market where Poles invest. Increasing interest is also observed in Cyprus, Italy, Croatia, Greece, Georgia, Montenegro, and Thailand. In these markets, you can find attractive property prices starting from 55,000 euros in Georgia and 75,000 euros in Italy.

Before investing abroad, it is important to exercise caution. One should thoroughly check the possibility of property management, local regulations governing rentals, and the tax system of the country in question. It is also important to familiarize oneself with the local economy and currency risk. For those who are concerned about the risks associated with investing in foreign real estate, there are also other options such as investing in a hotel network or foreign real estate funds.

It is crucial to remember that buying property abroad requires diligence and proper preparation. However, for many Poles, it is a way to diversify their wealth and invest in the future.